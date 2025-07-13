The Lesser-Known Truth Of HGTV's Ian Figueira & Daphne Reckert

Daphne Reckert and her husband and high-school sweetheart, Ian Figueira, landed on HGTV in 2025 with a fun, refreshing concept: a recently inherited 500-year-old French castle on Reckert's side that needed major repairs. Of course, they uprooted their life in California to make the trek overseas and dedicate themselves to their gargantuan undertaking. HGTV fans were only introduced to the spouses in April 2025 when their show, "Castle Impossible," which chronicles their renovation adventures, premiered on the beloved DIY network. However, they'd actually been documenting the work they'd been doing on their The Beau Chateau YouTube channel for several years.

Of course, HGTV eventually came a-knocking, boosting their personal passion project to an international audience. Although the castle started out in poor condition, and it's taken the couple years to make meaningful progress, they've been staying afloat by funding renovations from the revenue they make from allowing couples to host weddings on the property. And they're hoping their investment will pay off in other ways, too. "I'm assuming that it's like a big chest full of rubies and gold coins," Reckert told Realtor about the rumored treasure hidden somewhere on the property. "It could be in the walls. It could be behind the fireplaces. It could be in the ceiling somewhere, so we have lots of places still to search. We don't know that it's buried." Meanwhile, Figueira explained, "All we know is that there was a very prominent couple who were connected to the Medici family, who was very rich in the 1600s, and the husband was actually a treasurer of France."

Whether or not the couple strikes gold for the second time or not remains to be seen, and whether it happens on HGTV is, unfortunately, up in the air.