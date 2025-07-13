The Lesser-Known Truth Of HGTV's Ian Figueira & Daphne Reckert
Daphne Reckert and her husband and high-school sweetheart, Ian Figueira, landed on HGTV in 2025 with a fun, refreshing concept: a recently inherited 500-year-old French castle on Reckert's side that needed major repairs. Of course, they uprooted their life in California to make the trek overseas and dedicate themselves to their gargantuan undertaking. HGTV fans were only introduced to the spouses in April 2025 when their show, "Castle Impossible," which chronicles their renovation adventures, premiered on the beloved DIY network. However, they'd actually been documenting the work they'd been doing on their The Beau Chateau YouTube channel for several years.
Of course, HGTV eventually came a-knocking, boosting their personal passion project to an international audience. Although the castle started out in poor condition, and it's taken the couple years to make meaningful progress, they've been staying afloat by funding renovations from the revenue they make from allowing couples to host weddings on the property. And they're hoping their investment will pay off in other ways, too. "I'm assuming that it's like a big chest full of rubies and gold coins," Reckert told Realtor about the rumored treasure hidden somewhere on the property. "It could be in the walls. It could be behind the fireplaces. It could be in the ceiling somewhere, so we have lots of places still to search. We don't know that it's buried." Meanwhile, Figueira explained, "All we know is that there was a very prominent couple who were connected to the Medici family, who was very rich in the 1600s, and the husband was actually a treasurer of France."
Whether or not the couple strikes gold for the second time or not remains to be seen, and whether it happens on HGTV is, unfortunately, up in the air.
Has Castle Impossible been cancelled by HGTV?
The concept of couples working together on HGTV is nothing new, but it's not every day that said couple is working on restoring a priceless castle that they actually own and plan to live in. With such a whimsical premise, it seems nearly impossible that Ian Figueira or Daphne Reckert will ever end up on the list of HGTV's biggest scandals. Unfortunately, it appears that their future at HGTV may already be up in the air. At the time of this writing, fans are clamoring to find out if "Castle Impossible" has been renewed for a second season. And while there have been no official announcements about the HGTV show being cancelled in controversy, in June 2025, an HGTV rep told Country Living that the network declined to confirm or deny anything about the show's future.
Unfortunately, it appears as if the show has received some not-so-stellar reviews from the network's devoted fanbase. For example, one Reddit fan seemed more fond of their YouTube channel than their HGTV-produced content. "I love their youtube channel, the Beau Chateau. I like the show too, but they seem very real on their channel," they commented. A second fan couldn't get through the second episode. "I don't mind that they inherited a castle it's just that so much has been put into the narration, pacing and music to sell a couple that is just [boring]" they wrote. "I watched the first episode and made it through half of the second. That was enough for me."
However, reviews weren't all bad. "I'm obsessed with the show. ... I find them super relatable in the sense that they are a fun couple, embarking on a new adventure, on some gorgeous property," wrote a third fan.