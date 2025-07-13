Signs Princess Beatrice And Edoardo Mozzi's Marriage Is Doomed
Royal observers have noted strange things about Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mozzi since the early days of their relationship. They didn't stop after Beatrice and Mozzi's unusually private July 2020 wedding. Amid rumors of marital woes, the two have been seen packing on the PDA throughout 2025 events. But some of these displays have been so awkward that they have seemingly done more harm than good. As Nicole Moore, celebrity love coach and body language expert, exclusively told Nicki Swift, that's not a good sign.
"Awkward PDA is usually an indicator that a couple is facing deeper issues," she said. There are some exceptions, though. "If a couple has displayed awkward PDA from the beginning of their relationship or they're known to be more awkward people in general, this would be the exception," Moore explained. However, this doesn't seem to be the case with Beatrice and Mozzi. She is a royal, after all, and trained to smile and wave correctly for the cameras. Beatrice and Mozzi's marriage has also raised another glaring red flag.
In a 2024 interview with the Financial Times, Mozzi admitted he is rarely home. "[I'm] always on a train," the property developer said. This makes their public appearances even more worrisome. With so much time apart, one would think they would be naturally affectionate when together. "When a couple is truly happy, their body language usually gives off signs of true connection even if they're not actively trying to appear connected for the cameras," Moore said. In June 2025, Beatrice's body language did the opposite.
Princess Beatrice's wide-open eyes while kissing Edoardo Mozzi were telling
Princess Beatrice and husband Edoardo Mozzi attended the 2025 Royal Ascot together. However, their interactions drew attention for all the wrong reasons. They were photographed sharing a kiss in the royal box (seen above), but Beatrice appeared more concerned with anything other than her husband. She kept her eyes wide open and her body turned away from Mozzi, suggesting she was disconnected from the affectionate moment.
Nicole Moore agreed that's usually the case. "When couples appear tense or disconnected during their PDA, such as keeping eyes open or interacting with stiff arms or legs, it's usually an indicator that the couple has been fighting recently or experiencing emotional disconnect," she said. This display of intimacy was a far cry from previous ones. While they don't often show affection in public, Mozzi shared a picture on Instagram of the two kissing on their wedding day to celebrate their fourth anniversary in 2024.
Beatrice leaned into Mozzi's body and kissed him with her eyes shut in a focused expression that gave the impression she had no awareness of her surroundings. "If a couple has previously appeared very close and connected and suddenly their PDA looks awkward or forced, this is a clear giveaway that the relationship is currently facing challenges," Moore said. There could be other explanations for the apparent disconnect — Beatrice had just had a baby a few months earlier and still could have been adjusting. But their awkward PDA certainly doesn't look like a good sign.