Signs Princess Beatrice And Edoardo Mozzi's Marriage Is Doomed

Royal observers have noted strange things about Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mozzi since the early days of their relationship. They didn't stop after Beatrice and Mozzi's unusually private July 2020 wedding. Amid rumors of marital woes, the two have been seen packing on the PDA throughout 2025 events. But some of these displays have been so awkward that they have seemingly done more harm than good. As Nicole Moore, celebrity love coach and body language expert, exclusively told Nicki Swift, that's not a good sign.

Advertisement

"Awkward PDA is usually an indicator that a couple is facing deeper issues," she said. There are some exceptions, though. "If a couple has displayed awkward PDA from the beginning of their relationship or they're known to be more awkward people in general, this would be the exception," Moore explained. However, this doesn't seem to be the case with Beatrice and Mozzi. She is a royal, after all, and trained to smile and wave correctly for the cameras. Beatrice and Mozzi's marriage has also raised another glaring red flag.

In a 2024 interview with the Financial Times, Mozzi admitted he is rarely home. "[I'm] always on a train," the property developer said. This makes their public appearances even more worrisome. With so much time apart, one would think they would be naturally affectionate when together. "When a couple is truly happy, their body language usually gives off signs of true connection even if they're not actively trying to appear connected for the cameras," Moore said. In June 2025, Beatrice's body language did the opposite.

Advertisement