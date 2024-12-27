The Glaring Red Flag In Princess Beatrice's Marriage

Fairy tales sell us a dream: princess meets prince, they ride off into the sunset, and live happily ever after in a castle brimming with perfect little heirs. The reality, though? A lot messier — and a lot juicier. Princesses may pick their prince charming and settle into sprawling estates, but the "happily ever after" bit often feels more like wishful thinking. Case in point: Princess Beatrice, eldest daughter of Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson, whose seemingly picture-perfect marriage is setting off a big red flag.

Princess Beatrice's so-called Prince Charming is Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, a multi-millionaire businessman she married in 2020. Their love story officially began at the tail-end of 2018, though they'd reportedly known each other for years before things turned romantic. "Edoardo is a friend of Beatrice's family," a source told People. And for the most part, he's the total package: wealthy, dashing, and head-over-heels for his princess. On their first wedding anniversary, Mozzi gushed on Instagram, "Every second of every day since has been so full of joy, happiness, laughter and love." He added, "You are the kindest, loveliest and most beautiful person in the world. Thank you, my darling, for every second."

Since tying the knot, the pair welcomed a daughter in 2021 and announced a second child due in spring 2025. Beatrice also stepped into the role of bonus mom to Mozzi's son, Christopher "Wolfie" Woolf, whom he shares with his ex-fiancée Dara Huang. On paper, it looks like the two have been raising a picture-perfect family — but even Mozzi himself has admitted that their fairy tale isn't all it's cracked up to be.