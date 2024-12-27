The Glaring Red Flag In Princess Beatrice's Marriage
Fairy tales sell us a dream: princess meets prince, they ride off into the sunset, and live happily ever after in a castle brimming with perfect little heirs. The reality, though? A lot messier — and a lot juicier. Princesses may pick their prince charming and settle into sprawling estates, but the "happily ever after" bit often feels more like wishful thinking. Case in point: Princess Beatrice, eldest daughter of Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson, whose seemingly picture-perfect marriage is setting off a big red flag.
Princess Beatrice's so-called Prince Charming is Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, a multi-millionaire businessman she married in 2020. Their love story officially began at the tail-end of 2018, though they'd reportedly known each other for years before things turned romantic. "Edoardo is a friend of Beatrice's family," a source told People. And for the most part, he's the total package: wealthy, dashing, and head-over-heels for his princess. On their first wedding anniversary, Mozzi gushed on Instagram, "Every second of every day since has been so full of joy, happiness, laughter and love." He added, "You are the kindest, loveliest and most beautiful person in the world. Thank you, my darling, for every second."
Since tying the knot, the pair welcomed a daughter in 2021 and announced a second child due in spring 2025. Beatrice also stepped into the role of bonus mom to Mozzi's son, Christopher "Wolfie" Woolf, whom he shares with his ex-fiancée Dara Huang. On paper, it looks like the two have been raising a picture-perfect family — but even Mozzi himself has admitted that their fairy tale isn't all it's cracked up to be.
Beatrice and Edoardo essentially have a long distance relationship
While Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi technically live in a "castle" (read: their sprawling Cotswolds farmhouse), it seems Mozzi barely spends time there. In fact, he admitted as much. An entrepreneur through and through, Mozzi confessed he's away for work most of the time. In an interview with the Financial Times, the CEO and creative director of the high-end property firm Banda revealed that his days are consumed by design projects and sourcing antiques across Europe. "[I'm] always on a train," he said — a quote that all but confirms he's more of a guest than a resident in their own home.
This revelation suggests Mozzi and Princess Beatrice are rarely together, with his time spent at home seemingly limited to moments that matter for appearances, making it one of the strangest things about their relationship. Sure, he's there when it counts, but it's hard not to wonder if his presence is more about optics than actual commitment. That said, Beatrice probably knew what she was signing up for — she's known him long enough to realize he'd always have one foot out the door.
But let's give credit where it's due. Mozzi does come with glowing reviews as a father, even before he and Beatrice had kids of their own. "Edo is easily one of the best dads," a source shared with People. "He is so involved, he is so committed to this little boy, and Beatrice is already showing that she's a fantastic step-mummy already." The insider even added that the family enjoyed vacations together, painting them as the perfect unit despite the obvious physical distance. Whether that's enough to balance out Mozzi's never-ending train journeys, though, is anyone's guess.