What We Know About Princess Beatrice's Relationship With Her Stepson

Princess Beatrice, the oldest daughter of Prince Andrew and his ex-wife, Sarah Ferguson, has an incredibly close and special relationship with her stepson, Christopher Woolf. Although Beatrice has been in Woolf's life since 2018 when she embarked on a romance with his father, Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, they officially became family when she married Mozzi in 2020. Woolf, who's the product of Mozzi's short-lived romance with Dara Huang, was four years old at the time of the royal nuptials, where he acted as one of their page boys. But he had a special place in Beatrice's heart way before the wedding.

In 2019, as a source gushed to People about what an amazing father Mozzi had been to Woolf, they also shared a glowing take about how Princess Beatrice had been doing as a stepmother. "Edo is easily one of the best dads," the source told the publication. "He is so involved, he is so committed to this little boy," they continued, adding, "And Beatrice is already showing that she's a fantastic step-mummy already. They've been on family vacations together already. They are really happy, there's no better person they could have for a step-mummy." However, there's much more to their bond.