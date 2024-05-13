What We Know About Princess Beatrice's Relationship With Her Stepson
Princess Beatrice, the oldest daughter of Prince Andrew and his ex-wife, Sarah Ferguson, has an incredibly close and special relationship with her stepson, Christopher Woolf. Although Beatrice has been in Woolf's life since 2018 when she embarked on a romance with his father, Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, they officially became family when she married Mozzi in 2020. Woolf, who's the product of Mozzi's short-lived romance with Dara Huang, was four years old at the time of the royal nuptials, where he acted as one of their page boys. But he had a special place in Beatrice's heart way before the wedding.
In 2019, as a source gushed to People about what an amazing father Mozzi had been to Woolf, they also shared a glowing take about how Princess Beatrice had been doing as a stepmother. "Edo is easily one of the best dads," the source told the publication. "He is so involved, he is so committed to this little boy," they continued, adding, "And Beatrice is already showing that she's a fantastic step-mummy already. They've been on family vacations together already. They are really happy, there's no better person they could have for a step-mummy." However, there's much more to their bond.
Beatrice and Christopher bonded over books
Princess Beatrice has navigated dyslexia throughout her life, but she's always loved reading, a hobby that her stepson has also grown to love. "This year, I had the great honour to become a stepmother, and have had the most remarkable time going back over some of my most favourite stories at bedtime," wrote Beatrice for The Evening Standard in 2021. The royal also shared that she and Woolf read the entries for the 2020 Oscars' Book Prize, including "Tad" by Benji Davies, "a remarkable story of resilience told through the adventures of Tad the little tadpole who was one of the smallest but one of the bravest in the pond."
Beatrice mentioned reading with Woolf again when announcing the winner of the Oscars Book Prize in person in 2023. "The award holds a very special place in my heart," said Beatrice (via Hello). "My stepson, who is now seven, and I eagerly look forward to receiving the books and going through them together." Beatrice also stressed the importance of helping to foster "moments of community" between kids and parents in a world where screens and AI often take precedence. "Growing up in a world surrounded by books, we can take for granted that not everyone is so lucky," continued the princess.
Princess Beatrice has a good relationship with Christopher's mom
Princess Beatrice, who also has a daughter named Sienna Mozzi, with her husband, Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, shares a close bond with her stepson, Christopher Woolf. But how does she get along with his mother, Dara Huang? Surprisingly well! "Wolfie has had two sets of parents trying to help him on both sides, and I just think, 'The more, the merrier,'" Huang shared about her co-parenting relationship with Beatrice and Mozzi in the print edition of Harper's Bazaar U.K. in 2024 (via People). She continued. "I feel lucky to have such positive people around him, who really embrace him — because it didn't have to be so easy."
Speaking of embracing, Princess Beatrice made sure to make Woolf feel special when announcing the birth of his younger sister. "We are delighted to share that we have named our daughter Sienna Elizabeth Mapelli Mozzi," tweeted the princess on X, formerly known as Twitter, in October 2021. "We are all doing well and Wolfie is the best big brother to Sienna," she added, alongside a snapshot of Sienna's baby footprints.