Princess Beatrice Opens Up About Her Learning Disability

The past year has been a hectic one for the Windsors, even by royal family standards. 2020 saw an onslaught of bad press surrounding the interpersonal dynamics within the family. After Prince Harry and Meghan Markle absconded to Los Angeles, Calif., they broke their silence to speak to Oprah Winfrey about the toxic culture cultivated by England's most famous family.

Meghan told a truly shook Winfrey that there were "multiple" discussions about what color her then-unborn child's skin would be from officials, and what higher pigmentation would mean for the royal family. She also claimed she and Harry ultimately left after being denied medical care for suicidal ideation, and the family did nothing to protect her from racist news stories. As if that were not bad enough, Harry's uncle, Prince Andrew, has been embroiled in the Jeffery Epstein scandal in recent years.

Somewhere, amid all the chaos, though, was some good news. Princess Beatrice, the queen's granddaughter, got married in a hand-me-down dress to her long-time partner Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi. Then, a few months later, she announced she was pregnant. Now, Beatrice is trying to change her family's narrative and make a dent in the salacious stories that surround them by advocating for something positive.