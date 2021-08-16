Princess Beatrice Opens Up About Her Learning Disability
The past year has been a hectic one for the Windsors, even by royal family standards. 2020 saw an onslaught of bad press surrounding the interpersonal dynamics within the family. After Prince Harry and Meghan Markle absconded to Los Angeles, Calif., they broke their silence to speak to Oprah Winfrey about the toxic culture cultivated by England's most famous family.
Meghan told a truly shook Winfrey that there were "multiple" discussions about what color her then-unborn child's skin would be from officials, and what higher pigmentation would mean for the royal family. She also claimed she and Harry ultimately left after being denied medical care for suicidal ideation, and the family did nothing to protect her from racist news stories. As if that were not bad enough, Harry's uncle, Prince Andrew, has been embroiled in the Jeffery Epstein scandal in recent years.
Somewhere, amid all the chaos, though, was some good news. Princess Beatrice, the queen's granddaughter, got married in a hand-me-down dress to her long-time partner Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi. Then, a few months later, she announced she was pregnant. Now, Beatrice is trying to change her family's narrative and make a dent in the salacious stories that surround them by advocating for something positive.
Princess Beatrice calls dyslexia a 'gift'
A pregnant Princess Beatrice sat down with Hello! Magazine to talk about something important to her: dyslexia. "Honestly, what inspired me to talk about dyslexia the way that I have, is because I really want to change the narrative around the diagnosis," Beatrice, who has the disorder, explained. "Just shifting the narrative a little bit towards something that is positive, something that is impactful, can really help everyone."
Beatrice, who was diagnosed as a child, added that she felt grateful that no one around her ever made her feel self-conscious about her "learning difference." Now, she wants to share that same positivity with other kids. "If by sharing my story I can help one young person, whether they're 11 or seven just receiving the news that they've got the gift of dyslexia, then I think you've got such a fantastic opportunity to share some of these great learnings."
Beatrice explained that she first realized she may learn differently when she struggled to read in school but was lucky enough to be connected to teachers via the Helen Arkell foundation, which she is now a patron of. "They have really been there for me; I am incredibly grateful for the work that they have done to support me in my life," she said. "Those who have had the chance to look after you, you should do it in return." Amen!