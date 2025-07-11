Leonardo DiCaprio Serves Up A Wimbledon 2025 Appearance And His Haters Have Plenty To Say
After a much-needed break from the spotlight, Leonardo DiCaprio resurfaced to attend the 2025 Wimbledon Championships. The prestigious London tennis tournament was a star-studded affair that welcomed a variety of A-listers. DiCaprio, however, stole the show ... except not necessarily in a good way. Fans gave the Oscar-winner a bit of a cold reception when news of his Wimbledon appearance found its way to X, formerly known as Twitter. A lot of the jokes that came at the "Titanic" star's expense poked fun at his well-known dating habits. Judging from some of the comments, it seems that DiCaprio's most controversial age relationships have turned quite a few fans against him. "Probably thinking to himself 'if this match goes on any longer my date will be too old for me,'" one X user quipped.
Another joined in on the fun by posting, "He wants to be the next Jack Nicholson with the ladies or the youngins." "Warn all the under 25's," an additional X user wrote. Although DiCaprio's history with much younger women quickly became a running gag online, others made light of DiCaprio's wardrobe. He enjoyed the tennis tournament wearing a white T-shirt, green blazer, and sunglasses. But his cap, which he's often been seen wearing in public, was nowhere to be found. The absence of his headgear made for some good comedic material. "Finally we see him without a baseball cap," one fan noted. "Hey Leo, you took off the hat! Not hiding anymore?" someone else wrote.
Not everyone's abandoned the Leonardo DiCaprio ship
The sometimes brutal responses to Leonardo DiCaprio's Wimbledon cameo definitely show that he's getting less and less desirable. It didn't help that "The Revenant" actor caught some flack for attending Jeff Bezos' and Lauren Sanchez's wedding. Many believed they saw the shady side of DiCaprio when he aligned himself with someone they felt the actor should have been against. Wearing a baseball cap over his head to seemingly hide his face during the Bezos ceremony signaled that he was aware of the backlash he might receive for attending.
Fortunately for DiCaprio, however, he's still a heartthrob to others. For every comment that disparaged DiCaprio on X, there were just as many posts celebrating the Hollywood icon's presence. "Is this guy actually becoming more handsome with aging?" an X user asked. Another poster also gave credit where it was due in regards to DiCaprio's looks. "Actually best I've seen him look in a long time," they said. Furthermore, a longtime fan demonstrated their loyalty to DiCaprio by writing, "The caption game is strong here. Leo will always be my 90s first crush actor love. He can come back anytime to Wimbledon." Posts like these show that DiCaprio will always have his fans. But it's still a different era than it was in the 90s. The amount of DiCaprio haters seems to be growing every day, and it may only be a matter of time until they outnumber the die-hards.