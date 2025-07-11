Leonardo DiCaprio Serves Up A Wimbledon 2025 Appearance And His Haters Have Plenty To Say

After a much-needed break from the spotlight, Leonardo DiCaprio resurfaced to attend the 2025 Wimbledon Championships. The prestigious London tennis tournament was a star-studded affair that welcomed a variety of A-listers. DiCaprio, however, stole the show ... except not necessarily in a good way. Fans gave the Oscar-winner a bit of a cold reception when news of his Wimbledon appearance found its way to X, formerly known as Twitter. A lot of the jokes that came at the "Titanic" star's expense poked fun at his well-known dating habits. Judging from some of the comments, it seems that DiCaprio's most controversial age relationships have turned quite a few fans against him. "Probably thinking to himself 'if this match goes on any longer my date will be too old for me,'" one X user quipped.

Another joined in on the fun by posting, "He wants to be the next Jack Nicholson with the ladies or the youngins." "Warn all the under 25's," an additional X user wrote. Although DiCaprio's history with much younger women quickly became a running gag online, others made light of DiCaprio's wardrobe. He enjoyed the tennis tournament wearing a white T-shirt, green blazer, and sunglasses. But his cap, which he's often been seen wearing in public, was nowhere to be found. The absence of his headgear made for some good comedic material. "Finally we see him without a baseball cap," one fan noted. "Hey Leo, you took off the hat! Not hiding anymore?" someone else wrote.