Leonardo DiCaprio's Most Controversial Age Gap Relationships

A lot has been said about Leonardo DiCaprio's preference for women younger than 25. While that made sense when he was in his 20s and 30s, it increasingly became a talking point as he inched closer to his 50s. A Reddit user went to the trouble of creating a chart of DiCaprio's age compared to those of his girlfriends, showing that he preferred younger women even when he was also young. When DiCaprio started dating Gisele Bündchen in 1999, she was 18 while he was already 24. But that's not shocking.

The age gaps became more pronounced shortly after DiCaprio and Bündchen broke up in 2005, with him being at least 10 years older than all of his next girlfriends. However, the "Titanic" star's preference for younger women started to really rub people the wrong way when he crossed the two-decade threshold in late 2017. DiCaprio started his relationship with Camila Morrone when he was 43 and she was 20, making him close to 23 years older than her.

Ironically, DiCaprio's biggest age gap to date happens to be with a woman older than 25. Although his latest girlfriend, Vittoria Ceretti, turned 26 during their relationship, the Italian model is still nearly 24 years younger than him. But the age differences seen in the relationships that preceded Morrone and Ceretti weren't much better. Nina Agdal, Kelly Rohrbach, and Toni Garrn were all at least 15 years younger than him. DiCaprio's shady dating history has no shortage of controversial age gaps.