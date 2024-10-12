Leonardo DiCaprio's Most Controversial Age Gap Relationships
A lot has been said about Leonardo DiCaprio's preference for women younger than 25. While that made sense when he was in his 20s and 30s, it increasingly became a talking point as he inched closer to his 50s. A Reddit user went to the trouble of creating a chart of DiCaprio's age compared to those of his girlfriends, showing that he preferred younger women even when he was also young. When DiCaprio started dating Gisele Bündchen in 1999, she was 18 while he was already 24. But that's not shocking.
The age gaps became more pronounced shortly after DiCaprio and Bündchen broke up in 2005, with him being at least 10 years older than all of his next girlfriends. However, the "Titanic" star's preference for younger women started to really rub people the wrong way when he crossed the two-decade threshold in late 2017. DiCaprio started his relationship with Camila Morrone when he was 43 and she was 20, making him close to 23 years older than her.
Ironically, DiCaprio's biggest age gap to date happens to be with a woman older than 25. Although his latest girlfriend, Vittoria Ceretti, turned 26 during their relationship, the Italian model is still nearly 24 years younger than him. But the age differences seen in the relationships that preceded Morrone and Ceretti weren't much better. Nina Agdal, Kelly Rohrbach, and Toni Garrn were all at least 15 years younger than him. DiCaprio's shady dating history has no shortage of controversial age gaps.
Will Vittoria Ceretti end Leonardo DiCaprio's 25-year limit?
Until Leonardo DiCaprio started dating Vittoria Ceretti in the summer of 2023, he had never had a serious relationship with a woman older than 25. (He did, however, have a brief fling with Gigi Hadid, who was 27 at the time.) When Ceretti was first linked to the Oscar winner, she was still within his preferred age range. But she turned 26 in June 2024, prompting commentary regarding the potential impending end of their relationship. Grazia, for example, conjectured that her birthday wasn't the happiest of occasions for her.
Similarly, Newsweek raised the question of whether DiCaprio was ready to leave his age limit in the past. After all, he is entering his quinquagenarian era. It's unclear how Ceretti feels about the comments on their age gap, as she and DiCaprio have kept their relationship pretty private. But DiCaprio is reportedly okay with it, which is unsurprising given his record. "[The age difference] clearly isn't an issue for him," a source told Us Weekly in November 2023, adding that he "says [Vittoria] is an old soul."
Months after her 26th birthday, the couple was stronger than ever. In October 2024, DiCaprio and Ceretti enjoyed more than each other's company in Rome. The couple went out for dinner with Ceretti's mother and DiCaprio's stepfather in tow. A year earlier, the pair had been spotted in Milan with DiCaprio's mother. The romance does seem serious, suggesting Ceretti may be the one to end DiCaprio's daring age limit. But we won't be holding our breaths.
Camila Morrone defended her age gap with Leonardo DiCaprio
When Leonardo DiCaprio was first linked to Camila Morrone in late 2017, their age difference became a big talking point. Morrone has suggested the commentary bothered her. After receiving backlash over it in a July 2019 Instagram post, the model took to her stories to hit back at the naysayers. "I just read some of the comments on my Instagram," she said in a video (via Elle). "And, my god, people are so mean and full of anger with people they know nothing about."
In her post, Morrone featured a vintage image of Lauren Bacall and Humphrey Bogart, who had a 25-year age gap, with the caption: "A love like this." She hadn't imagined users would make it about her own love life. When they did, she found it hard not to hit back, even though she knew it was useless. "I probably won't address it again. Because then you open floodgates for people to judge you," she told Vulture that November. She did, though.
Later that year, Morrone went more in-depth into her defense of her relationship with DiCaprio. "There's so many relationships in Hollywood — and in the history of the world — where people have large age gaps," she told the Los Angeles Times in December 2019. "I just think anyone should be able to date who they want to date." The relationship lasted until August 2022, becoming one of DiCaprio's longest. Morrone had just turned 25 two months earlier.
Toni Garrn was 17 years Leonardo DiCaprio's junior
While Leonardo DiCaprio's age gap with his girlfriends didn't go beyond 20 years until Camila Morrone and now Vittoria Ceretti, he had been getting close to it for a few years. The actor was linked to German beauty Toni Garrn in May 2013, when the Victoria's Secret model was 20 years old and DiCaprio was already 38. She turned 21 two months later. "They've been getting quite close over the last week. There is definitely chemistry there," a source told the Daily News after they were spotted in Nice together.
The two kept their relationship mostly to themselves, never talking about it in interviews or any public forums. However, they frequently gave the public something to talk about with their outings. A month after igniting romance rumors, DiCaprio and Garrn did little to hide their relationship during a visit to Versailles, France. The relationship didn't last, though. A year and a half later, DiCaprio and Garrn broke up. News of the split came just days after he was seen leaving a nightclub with 20 women during Art Basel in Miami.
While Garrn had also been in town for the international art fair, she was rarely seen with DiCaprio throughout most of the event, suggesting they may have already broken up. But three years later, they had dinner together in New York in September 2017. It didn't go anywhere, though. In 2020, Garrn tied the knot with English actor Alex Pettyfer.
Nina Agdal was 17 years younger than Leonardo DiCaprio
While the age gap between Leonardo DiCaprio and Nina Agdal isn't as big as the one with Toni Garrn, it's pretty close, as the Danish model's birthday is just a little over three months before Garrn's. That puts the age difference between them also at 17 years. The two were first linked when they partied together in New York City in May 2016. A month later, they gave the press more evidence of their romance by spending the weekend at Montauk, New York, though sources gave conflicting reports to Page Six about whether they were dating.
It became hard to believe that they were not when DiCaprio and the Sports Illustrated swimsuit model were captured kissing on the beach in Malibu just a month later. The insiders could hardly deny it at that point. "They are dating," a source told E! News in July 2016. "She really likes him and hopes she doesn't get hurt. She just got out of a very serious relationship so she is just trying to not rush into anything too serious this summer but when Nina falls for a guy, she really falls."
Things appeared to be progressing nicely. That November, DiCaprio celebrated his 42nd birthday in French Polynesia with Agdal and his mom. But the relationship wouldn't last much longer, with their split happening a year into it. "Nina and Leo have parted ways. It is amicable. They remain friends," a source told People in May 2017. Agdal had turned 25 two months earlier.
Kelly Rohrbach was 15 years younger than Leonardo DiCaprio
Months before he started getting cozy with Nina Agdal, Leonardo DiCaprio was in a relationship with another Sports Illustrated model. In mid-2015, DiCaprio was linked to model and "Baywatch" actor Kelly Rohrbach after they were seen biking and exchanging smooches around New York City. Rohrbach was 25 then. They were seen together throughout the rest of the year, with Rohrbach even attending the 2015 LACMA Art+Film Gala with DiCaprio that November.
They didn't walk the red carpet and weren't photographed by each other's sides, though. Around that time, there was even talk that Rohrbach was the one to finally get DiCaprio to settle down. In October 2015, rumors started swirling that he had proposed to his girlfriend during a romantic dinner date at an Upper East Side Italian restaurant. "It wasn't planned," a source told OK!. "It just happened. They were enjoying a bottle of red wine and engrossed in conversation as usual."
The supposed engagement was never confirmed. But if it happened, it didn't last long. In early January 2016, reports that DiCaprio and Rohrbach had decided to go their separate ways hit the news. "This is a really busy time for both of them," a source told E! News. "They are both just so busy that it was hard to make a relationship work." Predictably, the insider contended the split was amicable. "They are still very friendly," the source added. Rohrbach was just days away from celebrating her 26th birthday.