Reese Witherspoon & Oliver Haarmann's Age Gap Relationship Is Heating Up

Somebody call 911, because recent photos of Reese Witherspoon with her boyfriend Oliver Haarmann are on fire. The mother of three was spotted by paparazzi on July 13 canoodling with Haarmann off the coast of Saint-Tropez in France during a vacation. The couple were rather touchy-feely in spicy snapshots featuring hugs and kisses, and it's giving rom-com vibes (via Page Six).

Clearly, Witherspoon and Haarmann aren't letting their age gap get in the way of their relationship. The "Sweet Home Alabama" actress is 49 years old, while her German financier squeeze is reportedly 57. While eight years isn't that big of a difference — compared to other celebrity couples with age gaps — it's still a larger variance than Witherspoon's two previous husbands. Ryan Phillippe is only two years older than his ex-wife, while Jim Toth is six years Witherspoon's senior.

The duo have reportedly been dating since about September 2024, and one source told People at the time, "They're friends and it's just casual." (Nothing looked casual about those vacation photos, just saying.) A month later, another source told People, "She often flies between Nashville and [New York City] to see him. He's spending time with her kids too," referring to Witherspoon's two sons, Deacon Phillippe and Tennessee James Toth. (The insider didn't know if Haarmann had met Witherspoon's daughter, Ava Phillippe, at that point in time.) After seeing Witherspoon's dating history, hopefully Haarmann is finally the one for the longtime actor.

