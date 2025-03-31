Inside Reese Witherspoon's Dating History

During her marriage to Phillippe, Witherspoon starred in the career trajectory-changing film "Legally Blonde," which catapulted her to "America's Sweetheart" status in 2001. But that wasn't all that happened around the turn of the century – the starlet also gave birth to the pair's two children, Ava and Deacon. The actor had to rely on Phillippe more than ever on the set of "Legally Blonde" as she balanced her day job and new motherhood. "...There were a lot of days when I didn't think I could pull it off," she shared with Cinema.com. But her husband was there to take care of their daughter and assuage his wife's fears as she worked day and night in her dual roles. "That's exactly the kind of reassurance I needed."

But the balancing act between the pair didn't last, as the pair got divorced in 2006. Based on Witherspoon's reaction to his awkward Oscars comment in 2002, in which he shared with the crowd that Witherspoon made more than him, tension had been growing for a while. It was also rumored that Phillippe cheated on Witherspoon with future girlfriend Abbie Cornish.

Witherspoon has gotten candid about her divorce from Ryan Phillippe, saying that she spent months trying to find her footing in both her career and in life. "You can't really be very creative when you feel like your brain is scrambled eggs," she explained in a "60 Minutes" interview in 2014 (via People). Now, the two have co-parented their children and found peace with each other. "I knew that even if we didn't make it, she would be a great person to raise kids with," he once told The Guardian. "...I respect and admire her, and we made some pretty great and beautiful kids."