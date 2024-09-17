Reese Witherspoon & Jim Toth Both Moved On Quickly After Their Divorce

Reese Witherspoon and her ex-husband, Jim Toth, may have decided to end their marriage, but they wasted zero time before plunging themselves into new romances. In case you forgot, these former lovebirds were one of the most lowkey celebrity breakups of 2023, publicizing and finalizing their divorce within a very short window. By January 2024, there were rumblings that the "Little Fires Everywhere" star was on the prowl for a new romantic suitor. "Reese hasn't been out on too many dates, but she's been set up with a few friends of friends," a source shared with Us Weekly. "In an ideal world, she'd love to meet someone special in 2024 and eventually settle down again," claimed another.

Well, those rumblings were much more than celeb gossip, as the star has a new man in her life. But he's not an actor or entertainer! According to People, Witherspoon is wading into new romantic waters with Oliver Haarmann, a private equity financier. The confirmation of their romance came after the new couple, who share a near-decade age gap between them, had already indulged in a few very public, very upscale events in New York City. But before you start getting too excited about the prospect of Witherspoon gearing up for marriage number three (her first trip down the aisle was with Ryan Phillippe), they're not super serious yet. "They're friends and it's just casual," spilled an insider. Still, as quickly as Witherspoon moved on, her speed didn't compare to Toth's.