Reese Witherspoon & Jim Toth Both Moved On Quickly After Their Divorce
Reese Witherspoon and her ex-husband, Jim Toth, may have decided to end their marriage, but they wasted zero time before plunging themselves into new romances. In case you forgot, these former lovebirds were one of the most lowkey celebrity breakups of 2023, publicizing and finalizing their divorce within a very short window. By January 2024, there were rumblings that the "Little Fires Everywhere" star was on the prowl for a new romantic suitor. "Reese hasn't been out on too many dates, but she's been set up with a few friends of friends," a source shared with Us Weekly. "In an ideal world, she'd love to meet someone special in 2024 and eventually settle down again," claimed another.
Well, those rumblings were much more than celeb gossip, as the star has a new man in her life. But he's not an actor or entertainer! According to People, Witherspoon is wading into new romantic waters with Oliver Haarmann, a private equity financier. The confirmation of their romance came after the new couple, who share a near-decade age gap between them, had already indulged in a few very public, very upscale events in New York City. But before you start getting too excited about the prospect of Witherspoon gearing up for marriage number three (her first trip down the aisle was with Ryan Phillippe), they're not super serious yet. "They're friends and it's just casual," spilled an insider. Still, as quickly as Witherspoon moved on, her speed didn't compare to Toth's.
Jim Toth has also found love
If Reese Witherspoon and Jim Toth were in a race to see who could jump into the quickest romance after their divorce, then Toth went for the gold. While fans didn't get confirmation of Witherspoon's new romance until over a year after their divorce was actually set in stone, Toth had a new romance confirmed the same year. According to a source who spoke with People, Toth was entertaining a romantic prospect in July 2023. "Jim was staying with a new girlfriend at the Sendero Nosara in Costa Rica," the insider shared with the publication. "They seemed to be staying in a suite, and they looked really happy, just chilling and soaking up that pura vida vibe. It was definitely romantic."
ET also confirmed Toth's new relationship that same month, via a guest staying at the same Costa Rican resort. "Jim Toth and his new girlfriend vacationed at the Sendero, a luxury surf hotel, in Nosara, Costa Rica, last week," a source said. "It seemed like a romantic trip and they seemed like a happy couple." The insider also revealed that Toth and the woman stayed in a suite off to themselves during their trip. "They were very kind to the staff."
As for whether or not the romance lasted? Well, it doesn't appear as if there have been any updates about Toth's love life since this article dropped, which doesn't necessarily mean things didn't work out (although that's also a possibility). Either way, he, like Witherspoon, have earned the right to explore the dating pool!