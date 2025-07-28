Celebs Who Are No Longer Friends With Johnny Depp

As the old saying goes, an ex is an ex for a reason. Unfortunately, for Johnny Depp, this adage couldn't be more true as it relates to his former flame, Ellen Barkin, with whom he was romantically involved in 1994. In 2019, Barkin got very candid about their past relationship when she testified against him in his 2020 libel case against The Sun. "There is always an air of violence around him," Barkin said in her deposition testimony, according to Newsweek. "He is a yeller. He is verbally abusive." But that's not all. She also recounted a time when Depp threw a bottle at her in a hotel room. It should be noted, however, that Depp denied Barkin's allegations. Instead, he accused her of harboring an old grudge against him. "She wanted more than a relationship, she wanted a proper relationship with me and I did not want that," he alleged, according to the Daily Mail.

Alas, Barkin wasn't done yet. In 2022, she provided another deposition in Depp's defamation trial against Amber Heard, and once again, she didn't have the nicest things to say about the actor. "He's just a jealous man. Controlling," Barkin testified about her relationship with Depp, according to Vanity Fair. "'Where are you going? Who were you going with? What did you do last night?' I had a scratch on my back once that got him very, very angry, because he insisted it came from me having sex with a person who wasn't him." Yikes.