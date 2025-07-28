Celebs Who Are No Longer Friends With Johnny Depp
Johnny Depp's tumultuous relationship with Amber Heard and subsequent high-profile defamation trial are a long-gone thing of the past — but you better believe it still lives rent-free in the famous actor's head. "I was like a crash test dummy for MeToo," he lamented during a lengthy and candid interview with the Sunday Times about what his life had been like since his public trial with Heard.
According to Depp, the fallout from the scandal not only cost him acting jobs and his fortune, but also cost him some of his friendships. "I'll tell you what hurts. There are people, and I'm thinking of three, who did me dirty. Those people were at my kids' parties. Throwing them in the air," he recalled. "And, look, I understand people who could not stand up [for me], because the most frightening thing to them was making the right choice," he acknowledged. As it turns out, there's actually a pretty lengthy list of celebrities who are no longer friends with Depp, including his former girlfriend, Ellen Barkin, his childhood friend, musician Bruce Witkin, and even his own agent, Tracey Jacobs.
Ellen Barkin testified that Johnny Depp was jealous, controlling, and verbally abusive
As the old saying goes, an ex is an ex for a reason. Unfortunately, for Johnny Depp, this adage couldn't be more true as it relates to his former flame, Ellen Barkin, with whom he was romantically involved in 1994. In 2019, Barkin got very candid about their past relationship when she testified against him in his 2020 libel case against The Sun. "There is always an air of violence around him," Barkin said in her deposition testimony, according to Newsweek. "He is a yeller. He is verbally abusive." But that's not all. She also recounted a time when Depp threw a bottle at her in a hotel room. It should be noted, however, that Depp denied Barkin's allegations. Instead, he accused her of harboring an old grudge against him. "She wanted more than a relationship, she wanted a proper relationship with me and I did not want that," he alleged, according to the Daily Mail.
Alas, Barkin wasn't done yet. In 2022, she provided another deposition in Depp's defamation trial against Amber Heard, and once again, she didn't have the nicest things to say about the actor. "He's just a jealous man. Controlling," Barkin testified about her relationship with Depp, according to Vanity Fair. "'Where are you going? Who were you going with? What did you do last night?' I had a scratch on my back once that got him very, very angry, because he insisted it came from me having sex with a person who wasn't him." Yikes.
Bruce Witkin testified that Johnny Depp accused him of being a disloyal friend
Musician Bruce Witkin sent shockwaves when his own past, pre-recorded deposition in Johnny Depp's defamation trial against Amber Heard was played in court. Witkin said he had considered Depp his best friend and even like a brother to him, "until about four years ago." In the deposition, Witkin denied ever seeing Depp or Heard abuse each other, but he did say that he saw bruises on Amber, noting that she "just looked like she was grabbed." Witkin also alleged that he had witnessed Depp abuse alcohol and drugs, his propensity for jealousy, and even opined that he believed Depp had some "deep-rooted issues." According to Witkin, when Heard was filming with other men, Depp tended to "work himself up," but Witkin noted that he believed "a lot of it was in his head and not in reality."
Witkin went on to testify that Depp sent him a text message wherein he essentially accused Witkin of not being a loyal friend. "I started to feel a distance [in] 2017. We had a gig, and I saw him. But he was really kind of distant and kind of f***ed up," Witkin recalled (via Law & Crime). "And like, he wrote me this weird text saying I stabbed him in the back and badmouth him, and I'm like, 'What are you talking about?' He wouldn't explain it. And pretty much I haven't seen him since 2018."
Johnny Depp fired his longtime agent
Sadly, Johnny Depp isn't even on speaking terms with his former longtime agent, Tracey Jacobs. "My loyalty is the last thing anybody could question. I was with one agent for 30 years, but she spoke in court about how difficult I was," he revealed during his interview with the Sunday Times.
During a pre-recorded deposition for Depp's defamation trial against Amber Heard, Jacobs — whom Depp fired in October 2016 — claimed that Depp's career was in a "downward spiral" due to his own "unprofessional behavior," including being late to professional obligations and increasingly erratic behavior due to drugs and alcohol. "His star had dimmed due to it getting harder to get him jobs. People were talking. The question was out there about his behavior," she testified. She was also adamant that Depp was actually the one who was guilty of severing so many of his personal relationships. "He terminated everyone in his life, and I was along for the ride, I guess," she declared.