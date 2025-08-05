Kate & Meghan's Infamous Wedding Feud: We Finally Know Who Was In The Right

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

It's been years since the start of the supposed drama between Catherine, Princess of Wales and Meghan Markle. It reportedly began when they duked it out over Princess Charlotte's bridesmaid dress ahead of Prince Harry and Meghan's big day at Windsor Castle. Rest assured, however, people are still talking about it — and we're willing to bet it still lives rent-free in both of the estranged sisters-in-law's minds, too.

Harry claimed in the confines of his memoir "Spare" that Catherine called Meghan, complaining about the fit of Charlotte's dress. "Charlotte's dress is too big, too long, too baggy. She cried when she tried it on at home," he recalled Catherine saying. Meghan responded by asking Catherine to take the dress to the tailor who was on call, "as the other moms are doing." According to Harry, however, Catherine rebuffed Meghan's request and demanded that all of the bridesmaids' dresses be remade. The wedding was four days away and counting. Cue the waterworks! While tabloids initially reported that Meghan had made Catherine cry, Meghan later told Oprah in a no-holds-barred interview chock-full of bombshell revelations that she was the one who was reduced to tears following the interaction — not the other way around.

While we may never know who actually made who cry, it has come to our attention that perhaps one of the women really was in the right as it pertained to the bridesmaid dress debacle. As evidenced in photos from Harry and Meghan's big day, Charlotte's dress really was a hot mess. "Proof of the absurdly crooked hem of Charlotte's flower girl dress. No wonder she cried and as mum, no wonder Catherine was upset," one X user wrote in part, along with posting a photo of the ill-fitting dress in question.