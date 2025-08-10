The Tragedy Of Former CNN Anchor Christi Paul Is So Sad

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

The following article discusses domestic abuse and suicide.

Christi Paul has a successful career, a loving husband, and three beautiful children. From the outside looking in, the former CNN anchor has the perfect life. And she agrees — but she went through a lot to get here. Paul had an idyllic childhood in rural Ohio that she wouldn't change for anything. However, life started testing her strength shortly after. She had her first encounter with toxic men while still in school. "I dated a guy my sophomore year who had kind of a Jekyll and Hyde personality," she said on the "Jesus Calling" podcast in 2021.

Confused by his changing personality, Paul found herself in hurtful situations. "He could be very good to me, but he cheated on me, and he could be manipulative," she explained. The situation escalated until it turned physical. "He did slap me across the face once in the middle of the hallway at school," she said. "I remember that humiliation, and I said I would never allow that to happen to me again." Unfortunately, that's not what happened.

While she left her school boyfriend, Paul fell into an even worse situation just a few years later. She has risen above it and learned that the abuse she suffered doesn't define her or make her incapable of being in a healthy relationship. Her husband, Peter Wurm, is everything she always wanted and more. Together, they've faced life's adversities as a team. Paul has been through a lot, but her faith kept her from giving up time and time again.