CNN Host Christi Paul Reveals The Reason She Quit
Christi Paul is the latest anchor to say bye bye to CNN. The star departs the network at a pretty critical time, as the news company lost a couple of high-profile stars in the months that preceded Paul's exit. The spotlight was shone on CNN when, in December 2021, Chris Cuomo was let go after it was claimed he helped his brother, the former Governor of New York, Andrew Cuomo, amid allegations of harassment. "Chris Cuomo was suspended earlier this week pending further evaluation of new information that came to light about his involvement with his brother's defense," CNN said in a statement. "We retained a respected law firm to conduct the review, and have terminated him, effective immediately." The news network also claimed that more information was uncovered amid the investigation, and CNN promised it would continue to investigate that, despite Chris leaving.
Then, in February, CNN was thrust back into the spotlight when the network's President, Jeff Zucker, stepped down over a relationship he had with an employee that he failed to disclose. "As part of the investigation into Chris Cuomo's tenure at CNN, I was asked about a consensual relationship with my closest colleague, someone I have worked with for more than 20 years. I acknowledged the relationship evolved in recent years. I was required to disclose it when it began but I didn't," he said in a statement. "I was wrong. As a result, I am resigning today."
But why is Paul now saying goodbye?
Christi Paul's big move
Christi Paul leaving CNN isn't shrouded in the controversy we saw with Chris Cuomo and Jeff Zucker's exits. Instead, Paul explained on June 26 that she was leaving "New Day," where she's presented weekend shows for close to a decade, to move back home to Ohio. "I am part of the Great Resignation," she said, explaining she'd experienced some tough times in the months that led up to her leaving, including her husband catching Covid which was so severe she thought she could become a single mom. Paul also made it clear there was no bad blood with her CNN co-anchors, telling viewers, "I love these people, I love this place. And I am so tired. I'm so exhausted. I just could just not be who I need to be for my family. I'm tired of being tired." It's not clear where Paul will head next for work, though she told fans she expected to still be on TV in Ohio.
Paul's big news came a few days after she posted a pretty telling quote on Instagram. On June 21, she shared the words, "I think we're all exhausted from feeling judged. I also think we have the power to change that." She captioned it by writing, "Pledge: I will do all I can to leave people feeling happier & more valued than when I found them. Because every second, we get to choose what comes out of our mouths. Who's with me?"