CNN Host Christi Paul Reveals The Reason She Quit

Christi Paul is the latest anchor to say bye bye to CNN. The star departs the network at a pretty critical time, as the news company lost a couple of high-profile stars in the months that preceded Paul's exit. The spotlight was shone on CNN when, in December 2021, Chris Cuomo was let go after it was claimed he helped his brother, the former Governor of New York, Andrew Cuomo, amid allegations of harassment. "Chris Cuomo was suspended earlier this week pending further evaluation of new information that came to light about his involvement with his brother's defense," CNN said in a statement. "We retained a respected law firm to conduct the review, and have terminated him, effective immediately." The news network also claimed that more information was uncovered amid the investigation, and CNN promised it would continue to investigate that, despite Chris leaving.

Then, in February, CNN was thrust back into the spotlight when the network's President, Jeff Zucker, stepped down over a relationship he had with an employee that he failed to disclose. "As part of the investigation into Chris Cuomo's tenure at CNN, I was asked about a consensual relationship with my closest colleague, someone I have worked with for more than 20 years. I acknowledged the relationship evolved in recent years. I was required to disclose it when it began but I didn't," he said in a statement. "I was wrong. As a result, I am resigning today."

But why is Paul now saying goodbye?