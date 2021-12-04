Inside Chris Cuomo's Firing From CNN

Chris Cuomo has officially been fired from CNN, the news organization announced on December 4. The development came following an investigation, and just days after Cuomo had been suspended from the network due to troubling information regarding his supposed involvement with his brother, former New York Governor Andrew Cuomo's, sexual harassment case.

Chris had made a name for himself as a number one-rated news anchor for his time slot, according to The New York Times, so when the news of the allegations against the former governor came to light, he recused himself from the coverage, seemingly not wanting to cause any ethical dilemmas. The move was supported at the time by the president of CNN, Jeff Zucker, who had hired Chris from ABC News and who had long appeared to be on the news anchor's side. According to The New York Times, the network even offered Cuomo the ability to take a formal leave of absence to help his brother navigate the situation. However, Chris did not do so, and — despite the appearance of separating himself from the former governor's case — new testimony and text messages revealed on November 29 by New York Attorney General Letitia James showed just how close he was in aiding his brother's defense, reportedly using his media connections to glean info about Andrew's accusers.

CNN executives claimed they did not know just how involved Chris Cuomo was in the situation, and moved to immediately suspend him pending an internal review — and now, they've taken further action.