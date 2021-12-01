Chris Cuomo Breaks Silence On His Suspension From CNN

Chris Cuomo was quick to address the elephant in the room about his suspension on his SiriusXM show, "Let's Get After It with Chris Cuomo," on December 1, calling it an "embarrassing" moment. "Quick note about the obvious. I've been suspended from CNN," Cuomo said at the beginning of his show. "It hurts to even say it. It's embarrassing, but I understand it. And I understand why some people feel the way they do about what I did." He then said he has "apologized in the past" and meant what he said before apologizing again to his co-workers for putting them in a difficult position.

"...The last thing I ever wanted to do was compromise any of my colleagues, and do anything but help," he continued. "I know they have a process that they think is important. I respect that process. So I'm not going to talk about this any more than that. So for right now, let's just get after it and there's plenty to do on that score."

Although it remains to be seen whether Cuomo will return to primetime, critics — including panelists on "The View "— have called his ethics into question, noting it's CNN's decision whether he should get fired.