CNN Reveals Chris Cuomo's Future With The Network Following Investigation

Chris Cuomo's immediate future with CNN has been revealed. The controversial anchor has been very much in the headlines due to plenty of talk about his life and family, as speculation hit fever pitch about how much involvement he had with a case against his politician brother, former New York Governor Andrew Cuomo, after he was accused of sexual harassment earlier in the year.

Chris has been the host of "Cuomo Prime Time" on CNN since 2017, but his position with the show was thrown into jeopardy when documents released on November 29 claimed Chris may have misled people when he previously claimed he hadn't had much contact with his brother Andrew's aides. However, it was claimed in the documents that Chris had actually allegedly had a "cozy and improper nature" with some of them, according to CNN.

One former aid of Andrew's had alleged to The New York Times in November that Andrew made it clear he wanted to be intimate with her and asked her inappropriate questions about her personal life, which she said made her feel "uncomfortable and scared." Prior to that, multiple other women had accused Andrew of inappropriate behavior, including sexual harassment.

Andrew denied any wrongdoing but resigned in August amid the serious allegations, saying in a statement (via BBC), "The best way I can help now is if I step aside." Now, Chris' career is taking a similar turn...