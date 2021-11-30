The Real Reason Chris Cuomo Could Be Fired From CNN

Chris Cuomo might be the next Cuomo to be in serious trouble. You might remember that his brother, Andrew Cuomo, the former long-serving governor of New York resigned earlier this year amid a slew of sexual harassment accusations. A former aid told The New York Times that the governor routinely asked about her sex life and whether or not she had ever had a sexual relationship with an older man. "I understood that the governor wanted to sleep with me, and felt horribly uncomfortable and scared," Charlotte Bennett told the publication.

Cuomo denied any wrongdoing, but that didn't stop ten other women from coming forward with similar claims. Cuomo maintained his innocence but resigned nonetheless. Further downstate, in New York City, Cuomo's brother Chris was reporting on the scandal for CNN. At the time, he simply stated that he had no knowledge of any wrongdoing and would not get involved in the situation, because you know, journalistic integrity, per Daily Mail.

For a while, it looked like Chris had avoided the kind of career-ending scandal that befell his brother. However, new testimony that was made public on Monday cast a nasty light on Chris. The sexual harassment scandal, which ended Andrew's career, may turn out to be the death knell for his brother, Chris too.