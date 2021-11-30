Chris Cuomo's Scandal Sparks Uncomfortable Debate On The View

When former New York Governor Andrew Cuomo resigned in August amid a sexual harassment scandal, his brother, CNN anchor Chris Cuomo, took to the air to break his previous silence on the predicament. "I said point blank, I can't be objective when it comes to my family," Chris said. "So I never reported on this scandal. And when it happened, I tried to be there for my brother." He went on to say, "I'm not an advisor. I'm a brother." But newly released documents by New York's Attorney General are showing that that may not have been the case.

CNBC reports that Chris wrote statements for his brother to use as the stories came out, as evidenced in one text to the former governor's top aide, Melissa DeRosa: "Please let me help with the prep." He also supposedly used his media connections to warn his brother's administration about upcoming reports regarding the sexual harassment scandal, one time texting DeRosa, "I have a lead on the wedding girl," in reference to Anna Ruch, who alleged that Andrew attempted to kiss her at a wedding. Chris admitted as much to investigators, saying, "I would – when asked, I would reach out to sources, other journalists, to see if they had heard of anybody else coming out."

CNN announced it would conduct a "thorough review" of Chris' conduct. Meanwhile, the ladies of "The View" conducted a review of their own.