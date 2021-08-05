The Real Reason People Are Calling On CNN To Fire Chris Cuomo

According to the New York Post, Chris Cuomo is being called upon to resign his post at CNN because he allegedly advised his brother on how to handle the allegations of sexual harassment allegations. According to New York Attorney General Letita James' report on Governor Andrew Cuomo's allegations, Chris was given "confidential and privileged information" and allegedly helped write a statement on his brother's behalf. This could potentially be a serious violation of journalistic ethics. The Society of Professional Journalists clearly states that journalists should "avoid conflicts of interest, real or perceived" and "Disclose unavoidable conflicts."

Chris claims that he has been "walled off" from discussing his brother by CNN since he joined the network in 2013, per The Washington Post. However, the anchor famously interviewed his brother on CNN more than once during the coronavirus pandemic. As MSNBC covered, Chris and Andrew both benefited from conducting "cheeky, high-profile, softball interviews" during the worst of the pandemic in New York. To make matters worse, it was not disclosed to viewers that Chris was helping his brother behind the scene while welcoming him on his show.

It remains unclear whether either Cuomo brother will resign from their respective positions, either willingly or by force. Hopefully everything can be resolved amicably — and quickly — for everyone involved.

If you or anyone you know has been a victim of sexual assault, help is available. Visit the Rape, Abuse & Incest National Network website or contact RAINN's National Helpline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673).