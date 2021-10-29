Andrew Cuomo's Misdemeanor Charge Fully Explained

On October 28, former Governor Andrew Cuomo was back in the news for a misdemeanor criminal charge. In August, Cuomo resigned as the Governor of New York amid sexual harassment allegations following an extensive investigation from Letitia James, the New York State Attorney General. James released a 165-page report on the Cuomo investigation that said the governor sexually harassed 11 women.

After the New York Attorney General's report was made public, Cuomo's resignation calls came from both sides of the political aisle. Even President Joe Biden called for the once-popular Cuomo to resign if the allegations were proven true, telling ABC's George Stephanopolous, "A woman should be presumed to [be] telling the truth and should not be scapegoated and become victimized by her coming forward."

Perhaps surprisingly, one of Cuomo's only defenders after the sexual harassment report was longtime Trump ally Rudy Giuliani. The former mayor of New York City tweeted, "Today's AG James' 'trial by press conference' marks the end of Due Process and Constitutional Law as we know it in America! Conviction by press conference, investigative report and media verdict without a trial became illegal one thousand years ago."

However, despite ending his term as governor prematurely, Cuomo hasn't been able to totally put the scandal behind him. On October 28, he was officially charged with a misdemeanor.