How Rudy Giuliani Just Came To Andrew Cuomo's Defense

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo has been in the headlines since his sexual harassment investigation report became public. CNN reported that the New York Attorney General's investigation into sexual harassment allegations against Cuomo found that he sexually harassed multiple women. New York Attorney General Letitia James announced the findings of the investigation on August 3. After the results of the investigation became public, President Biden called for Cuomo to resign while Rudy Giuliani is marching to the beat of a different drum.

Attorney General James announced that Cuomo created a "hostile work environment for women" and that he engaged in a pattern of "unwelcome and nonconsensual touching" and made comments that were "suggestive" sexual nature" to his female employees in her report. According to the New York Post, the months-long independent investigations found that Cuomo sexually harassed 11 women in the workplace. The investigation results were put into the 165-page report released by James, resulting in calls for Cuomo's resignation.

But as we mentioned, not everyone is turning their back on Cuomo just yet. Keep reading to find out how Trump ally Giuliani came to Cuomo's defense.