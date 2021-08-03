What Is Sandra Lee's Main Concern Regarding The Andrew Cuomo Investigation?

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo was widely praised for his response to COVID-19 during the early days of the pandemic. But in the past year, the politician has experienced a steep fall from grace after reports of sexual misconduct emerged in December 2020. According to an essay published on Medium, Cuomo's ex-staffer Lindsey Boylan (who worked alongside him from 2015-2018) recounted incidents in which Cuomo sexually harassed her, ranging from making inappropriate comments about her appearance, to going "out of his way" to touch her. "Governor Andrew Cuomo has created a culture within his administration where sexual harassment and bullying is so pervasive that it is not only condoned, but expected," Boylan blasted her former employer, via Medium.

Faced with intense pressure to resign, Cuomo denied allegations of any misconduct in a February 2021 statement, explaining that he was "truly sorry" for the way in which his comments were "misinterpreted." However, CNN reported on August 3 that the New York Attorney General's Office found Cuomo to be guilty of sexually harassing multiple women. Per the outlet, Attorney General Letitia James said the investigation revealed that "Cuomo engaged in unwelcome and nonconsensual touching and made comments of a suggestive sexual nature," ultimately creating "a hostile work environment for women."

Though Cuomo continues to deny these claims, others in his circle are speaking out — including his former long-term partner, Sandra Lee.