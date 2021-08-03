What Is Sandra Lee's Main Concern Regarding The Andrew Cuomo Investigation?
New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo was widely praised for his response to COVID-19 during the early days of the pandemic. But in the past year, the politician has experienced a steep fall from grace after reports of sexual misconduct emerged in December 2020. According to an essay published on Medium, Cuomo's ex-staffer Lindsey Boylan (who worked alongside him from 2015-2018) recounted incidents in which Cuomo sexually harassed her, ranging from making inappropriate comments about her appearance, to going "out of his way" to touch her. "Governor Andrew Cuomo has created a culture within his administration where sexual harassment and bullying is so pervasive that it is not only condoned, but expected," Boylan blasted her former employer, via Medium.
Faced with intense pressure to resign, Cuomo denied allegations of any misconduct in a February 2021 statement, explaining that he was "truly sorry" for the way in which his comments were "misinterpreted." However, CNN reported on August 3 that the New York Attorney General's Office found Cuomo to be guilty of sexually harassing multiple women. Per the outlet, Attorney General Letitia James said the investigation revealed that "Cuomo engaged in unwelcome and nonconsensual touching and made comments of a suggestive sexual nature," ultimately creating "a hostile work environment for women."
Though Cuomo continues to deny these claims, others in his circle are speaking out — including his former long-term partner, Sandra Lee.
Sandra Lee is concerned about how Andrew Cuomo's daughters are holding up
Lifestyle personality Sandra Lee dated Gov. Andrew Cuomo for 14 years before the couple announced their split in 2019 via Twitter. "Over the recent past, we have realized that our lives have gone in different directions, and our romantic relationship has turned into a deep friendship," the pair said, reiterating their joint commitment to Cuomo's daughters, whom he shares with ex-wife Kerry Kennedy: Michaela, Cara, and Mariah. Because Lee spent over a decade with Cuomo, it's natural she should consider the three girls to be her own. In fact, a source told the New York Post that they remain her main concern in the wake of the scandal.
"Sandra has spent her whole life advocating for women, and her thoughts are obviously with these women who have bravely brought these issues to light," an insider told the outlet. "She is a woman's woman and a mother first and foremost and her love is with Andrew's daughters, that's the thing she truly is concerned about." Back in April, the New York Post reported that Cuomo had praised Lee as a "godsend" who'd played an integral role in bringing up his daughters. But despite the couple's loving front, multiple sources told the outlet they suspected Cuomo of cheating on his partner with staffers. Lee's current lack of support for her ex is telling, as is her love and concern for the girls she helped raise.