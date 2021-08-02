Sandra Lee Absolutely Stuns In First Red Carpet Appearance Since Andrew Cuomo Breakup

Celebrity chef Sandra Lee is doing it for herself. The "Semi-Homemade Cooking With Sandra Lee" host glowed when she recently attended the LuisaViaRoma for UNICEF gala at the Certosa San Giacomo of Capri. Vogue noted that the gala auction hauled in over 5 million euros for UNICEF Italia, and also provided plenty of entertainment. Katy Perry and John Legend enchanted the attendees with their duet of "Moon River" and celebrities like Chrissy Teigen, Vanessa Hudgens, and Orlando Bloom attended the event.

Those who follow Lee know that she's a breast cancer survivor and had a double mastectomy in 2015. More heartache followed in 2019 when she and Andrew Cuomo split after 14 years together, per Today. The man who Lee once described as being "so patient and mellow" was no longer the love of her life, per The New York Times. However, things seemed to be on the upturn for the blonde bombshell.

In July 2021, Lee took to Instagram to celebrate her 55th birthday. She told her fans that she was pretty much on track with her 30-pound weight-loss goals. At the time, she only had 5 pounds to lose to reach her desired weight and said, "Wanted to meet my goal weight before I turned 55 which is tomorrow but I'm pretty happy with where I am-I feel great!" Now, the Food Network host has made her first public appearance since breaking up with Cuomo, per People, and she looked fabulous.