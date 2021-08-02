What Rudy Giuliani Just Said About Going To Jail

Former mayor of New York City Rudy Giuliani has been the subject of FBI investigations regarding suspicions that he broke foreign-lobbying laws during dealings with Ukraine back in 2019. The New York Times reported that, earlier this year, federal investigators raided Giuliani's apartment and seized electronic devices in an effort to dive deeper into the attorney's role in the matter. One of the warrants indicated that investigators were searching for communications between Donald Trump's former attorney and Ukrainian officials in order to uncover potentially damning information about President Joe Biden's son and overturn the 2020 election. Authorities believe that Giuliani "illegally lobbied the Trump administration in 2019 on behalf of Ukrainian officials" who were helping him in his search for information against the Biden family. It is unclear, as of now, whether the search and seizure has uncovered any additional information against Giuliani.

In a statement regarding the search warrants, Giuliani maintained that he has done nothing illegal in regards to the Ukraine probe and called the search a "corrupt double standard" (via The New York Times). His lawyer, Robert J. Costello, was equally unnerved by the developments, referring to the actions taken by federal authorities as "legal thuggery." Giuliani further expanded his thoughts regarding the investigation in an interview with NBC News, during which he made comments about potentially facing jail time. Keep scrolling to find out what he said.