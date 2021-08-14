What Is Andrew Cuomo Going To Do Next?

Andrew Cuomo's decade-long tenure as the 56th Governor of the state of New York has come to an end. Cuomo resigned after an investigation concluded that he had sexually harassed multiple women. The report said that in one instance, Cuomo allegedly sought to retaliate against one of his accusers when she threatened to go public with her allegations, per Forbes.

In an August interview with New York Magazine, Cuomo shared his belief that his resignation is the best move for the state of New York and its people. He said, "I feel like I did the right thing ... I'm not gonna drag the state through the mud, through a three-month, four-month impeachment, and then win, and have made the State Legislature and the state government look like a ship of fools when everything I've done all my life was for the exact opposite."

With that said, a lot of people can't help but wonder what Cuomo's next move will be. After all, he's been in the public eye for just about his entire adult life, with some critics believing there's a chance he'll live a new life in obscurity. Here's what you need to know.