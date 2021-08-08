How Sandra Lee Really Feels About Love After Cuomo

Andrew Cuomo and Food Network personality Sandra Lee began dating in 2005, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Their relationship came on the heels of Cuomo's divorce from Kerry Kennedy, with whom he shares three children. Lee and Cuomo never married, though the topic came up frequently. In March 2012, Lee was interviewed by The New York Times and was asked when she and Cuomo would tie the knot. "That's a loaded question," she responded. "Andrew is focused on being governor. He's not running for president. We're happy in the relationship the way it is. Still, I can tell you that Andrew's kids want us to get married. It's very sweet."

However, things ended for Lee and Cuomo in September 2019, per The Hollywood Reporter, and they announced their split in a joint statement. "Over the recent past, we have realized that our lives have gone in different directions and our romantic relationship has turned into a deep friendship. We will always be family and are fully supportive of each other and dedicated to the girls," Lee and Cuomo stated. "Our personal lives remain personal and there will be no further comment."

Lee has found a new romance since Cuomo and this is how she apparently feels about it.