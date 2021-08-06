Donald Trump Lashes Out At Andrew Cuomo

As the Daily Mail reported on August 6, Donald Trump took the opportunity at a conservative fundraiser held in New York the night before to go off on a tirade against Governor Andrew Cuomo, in which he appeared to gleefully slam the Democrat over the possibility of impeachment (and seemingly failed to recognize the irony of his comments as a twice-impeached president). "Cuomo's got real problems," remarked Trump, before uttering a number of chiding pull quotes. Among those included mentions of how "it's going to be a hot couple of weeks in Albany," the state's capital where the impeachment trial will presumably take place, before mentioning how Senate Republican Minority Robert Ortt "is going to have a great time" at the proceedings.

Despite his commentary on August 5, Mother Jones reporter Nathalie Baptiste previously noted in an analysis of the similarities between both Trump and Cuomo, "aside from being powerful men from New York": that Cuomo and Trump attempted to frame the allegations of sexual harassment against them as the product of "misinterpretation" (or, in the case of Trump, "lying") by their accusers. Baptiste also pointed out how both men were responsible for disseminating misinformation about the coronavirus pandemic — Cuomo in lying about COVID-19-related nursing home deaths in order to maintain his popularity during the early phases of the pandemic, compared to Trump's attempts to dismiss the seriousness of the pandemic outright and downplay the importance of masks from the beginning.

