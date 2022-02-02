The Real Reason Jeff Zucker Resigned From CNN
CNN Worldwide President Jeff Zucker has resigned from his position, effective immediately. As reported by CNN, Zucker made the announcement in a memo to his staff on February 2. "I came to CNN on January 28, 2013. Together, we had nine great years," he recalled. "I certainly wish my tenure here had ended differently. But it was an amazing run. And I loved every minute," he added. "I am grateful to the thousands of incredibly talented CNN and Turner Sports employees who helped make this such a joy for me, and such a success for all of us."
Following Zucker's stunning announcement, CEO of CNN's WarnerMedia Jason Kilar sent out an email letting staff know that he had accepted Zucker's resignation and would be working on an interim leadership plan. "We thank Jeff for his contributions over the past 9 years," he added.
Amid the news, however, many are still trying to figure out the reason behind Zucker's sudden and abrupt departure from CNN. So what's the real story? The answer might surprise you.
Jeff Zucker did not disclose information during an investigation
"The Andrew Cuomo scandal lead to a Chris Cuomo scandal, which has now resulted in a Jeff Zucker scandal," Washington Post reporter Matt Viser succinctly tweeted about Jeff Zucker's hasty exit at CNN.
According to Zucker, however, the reason for his resignation was a result of his unwillingness to disclose information regarding a relationship he had with a colleague. "As part of the investigation into Chris Cuomo's tenure at CNN, I was asked about a consensual relationship with my closest colleague, someone I have worked with for more than 20 years," he confessed in a resignation letter to his staff, as reported by CNN. "I acknowledged the relationship evolved in recent years. I was required to disclose it when it began but I didn't. I was wrong."
While Zucker did not name any names, the person whom Zucker was referring to was none other than CNN's chief marketing officer, Allison Gollust. "Jeff and I have been close friends and professional partners for over 20 years. Recently, our relationship changed during COVID. I regret that we didn't disclose it at the right time," Gollust said in her own statement. It's reported that Gollust will remain in her role at the network.