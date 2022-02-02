The Real Reason Jeff Zucker Resigned From CNN

CNN Worldwide President Jeff Zucker has resigned from his position, effective immediately. As reported by CNN, Zucker made the announcement in a memo to his staff on February 2. "I came to CNN on January 28, 2013. Together, we had nine great years," he recalled. "I certainly wish my tenure here had ended differently. But it was an amazing run. And I loved every minute," he added. "I am grateful to the thousands of incredibly talented CNN and Turner Sports employees who helped make this such a joy for me, and such a success for all of us."

Following Zucker's stunning announcement, CEO of CNN's WarnerMedia Jason Kilar sent out an email letting staff know that he had accepted Zucker's resignation and would be working on an interim leadership plan. "We thank Jeff for his contributions over the past 9 years," he added.

Amid the news, however, many are still trying to figure out the reason behind Zucker's sudden and abrupt departure from CNN. So what's the real story? The answer might surprise you.