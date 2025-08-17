Will Smith Was Never The Same After The Slap

We may never fully know what was going through Will Smith's head when he slapped Chris Rock at the 2022 Oscars. When comedian Chris Rock joked from onstage, "Jada, I love ya. G.I. Jane 2, can't wait to see it," he was referencing Jada Pinkett Smith's shaved head. Pinkett Smith had been experiencing hair loss as a result of alopecia; however, Rock may not have been aware of her diagnosis. Regardless, Smith's reaction to the remark was immediate and physical. That slap onstage wasn't just a moment that shocked the world — it caused the complete and utter downfall of Smith as an actor, musician, celebrity, and family man. Sure, he won Best Actor for "King Richard" that night, but the victory was overshadowed by his actions.

Since then, the once incredibly bankable actor, who found success after "The Fresh Prince of Bel Air" with big blockbuster hits like "Men in Black," "Independence Day," "I, Robot," and "I Am Legend," has struggled. His newer movies have flopped, his music comeback stalled, and many of his fans turned cold. While the Fresh Prince continues to work hard to regain his stardom, he's not the same person he was before that regrettable night.