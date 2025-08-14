Meghan Markle's Seemingly New Face Has Everyone Convinced She Got A Tune-Up

There are plenty of unexpected details we've been learning about Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, in her Netflix show. However, some critics are focused on what many believe to be Meghan's new look. When pictures of Meghan from "With Love, Meghan" Season 2 dropped, eagle-eyed viewers felt the "Suits" actor's face received a noticeable touch-up. The glossy photos showed that Meghan's freckles had mysteriously vanished, which critics believed looked peculiar considering her past comments about them. "To this day, my pet peeve is when my skin tone is changed and my freckles are airbrushed out of a photo shoot," Meghan had said in a 2017 interview with Allure.

Meghan said her pet peeve was people air-brushing away her freckles. Here's Meghan with her freckles completely removed on a show she is the Executive Producer for.#meghan #withlovemeghan #meghanmarkle #netflix #meghanmarkleisabully #meghanmarkleisanarcissist... pic.twitter.com/zUMp1u4Ovd — Think Beautiful (@ThinkBeautiful_) August 13, 2025

One social media user remembered the remark and noted how peculiar it was for Meghan to allow Netflix to seemingly edit out her freckles in promotional materials for her own show. "Meghan said her pet peeve was people air-brushing away her freckles. Here's Meghan with her freckles completely removed on a show she is the Executive Producer for," the commenter wrote on X. Others agreed with the poster's sentiment, believing that it was another case of Meghan's perceived dishonesty. "Forgive her, she doesn't remember all her lies," another X user wrote. "Well, that just exposed ANOTHER lie," another user added.