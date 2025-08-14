Meghan Markle's Seemingly New Face Has Everyone Convinced She Got A Tune-Up
There are plenty of unexpected details we've been learning about Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, in her Netflix show. However, some critics are focused on what many believe to be Meghan's new look. When pictures of Meghan from "With Love, Meghan" Season 2 dropped, eagle-eyed viewers felt the "Suits" actor's face received a noticeable touch-up. The glossy photos showed that Meghan's freckles had mysteriously vanished, which critics believed looked peculiar considering her past comments about them. "To this day, my pet peeve is when my skin tone is changed and my freckles are airbrushed out of a photo shoot," Meghan had said in a 2017 interview with Allure.
Meghan said her pet peeve was people air-brushing away her freckles.
Here's Meghan with her freckles completely removed on a show she is the Executive Producer for.#meghan #withlovemeghan #meghanmarkle #netflix #meghanmarkleisabully #meghanmarkleisanarcissist... pic.twitter.com/zUMp1u4Ovd
— Think Beautiful (@ThinkBeautiful_) August 13, 2025
One social media user remembered the remark and noted how peculiar it was for Meghan to allow Netflix to seemingly edit out her freckles in promotional materials for her own show. "Meghan said her pet peeve was people air-brushing away her freckles. Here's Meghan with her freckles completely removed on a show she is the Executive Producer for," the commenter wrote on X. Others agreed with the poster's sentiment, believing that it was another case of Meghan's perceived dishonesty. "Forgive her, she doesn't remember all her lies," another X user wrote. "Well, that just exposed ANOTHER lie," another user added.
Meghan Markle's air-brushed face isn't helping plastic surgery rumors
Some believe that the untold truth of Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, is that she's had plastic surgery. One common theory is Meghan underwent a rhinoplasty. So, when promotional pictures from "With Love, Meghan" hit the internet, her missing freckles weren't the only thing netizens noticed. Her nose's transformation in the photo also had the internet talking again. "Did she airbrush her nose?" one user asked on X. Another user did a full-on evaluation of Meghan's face, noting that her nose wasn't the only thing that went through a change. "Also she has had her jaw shaved down. You can tell by the extra skin now in her cheeks. And her face is less round. And she's had the tip of her nose removed," they noted.
Although X followers see the show as more evidence of Meghan's shady side, one defender felt she might not have as much power as the show's executive producer as some thought. So maybe she had little oversight over how her promotional images came out after all. "The term 'executive producer' in relation to Meg, doesn't quite mean what usually does. Similar to the word 'royal' and meg. They are just titles she uses but didn't work or qualify for," they said. However, it's unlikely they've convinced Meghan's doubters that's the case based on their comments.