Unexpected Details We Learned In Meghan Markle's New Netflix Show
On March 4, 2025, Meghan Markle's new lifestyle show, "With Love, Meghan" premiered on Netflix. On the show, Markle delights fans with her warm hosting skills, unique recipes, and culinary versatility, all of which she admittedly enjoys. "I wake up every morning, and I really take a lot of pride in making breakfast for my family," she gushed during the 2nd episode. Beyond welcoming fans into her day-to-day life as a wife and mom, Markle also hopes that her homemaking rituals will leave her children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet — who have had plenty of rumors swirl in the public about them – with a lifetime of memories. "I think my kids will now connect this to coming home from school and smelling the sweetness that wafts through the house when you are slow-cooking fruit. There she is. Oh, mom's making preserves again," she explained in the show.
Though Archie and Lilibet might grow up to be impressed with their mom's culinary skills and the lifestyle show altogether, "With Love, Meghan" has been met with mixed reactions from royal fans and social media users. "This With Love, Meghan show on Netflix is the most deranged f***ing thing I have ever seen," one person wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter. On the other hand, another user raved: "Meghan's show on Netflix is absolutely amazing."
But while some social media users are losing it over "With Love, Meghan," it gave fans a peek into the duchess's personal life. From her new surname to her children's favorite activities, here are all the unexpected details we learned on the show.
Despite the drama with the royal family, Meghan Markle uses the Sussex name
While helping Meghan Markle plan a children's garden party in Episode 2 of "With Love, Meghan," actor Mindy Kaling casually referred to the former "Suits" star by her widely known name. "I don't think anyone in the world knows that Meghan Markle has eaten Jack in the Box and loves it," Kaling shared, referencing Markle's childhood experiences having meals from the fast food restaurant. The Duchess of Sussex, however, responded with a soft laugh before saying, "It's so funny, too, you keep saying Meghan Markle. You know I'm a Sussex now." Giving her reason, Markle explained that she adopted the name, so she could share the same last name with her husband and children.
In an exclusive interview with People, Markle further opened up about her decision to start using the Sussex name, admitting that she did not always understand the significance. "It's our shared name as a family, and I guess I hadn't recognized how meaningful that would be to me until we had children," she shared with the outlet. "I love that that is something that Archie, Lili, H, and I all have together. It means a lot to me." Markle also admitted to seeing the Sussex name as an important part of her relationship with Prince Harry, a symbol of their union.
Though Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet legally have Mountbatten-Windsor as their surname, royal tradition allows them to use their father's title as a last name. Clearly, Markle has gone in the same direction, embracing her title as Duchess of Sussex in a way that merges her identity, family and love story together.
Meghan Markle doesn't mind a little day drinking
On the show, viewers got a glimpse into the more relaxed and playful side of Meghan Markle (as opposed to her shady side). In the second episode, the Duchess of Sussex candidly opened up about how she likes her daytime drink. "I like just a wink of fruit flavor in my bubbles, a wink or a whisper," Markle quipped while pouring herself and Mindy Kaling glasses of champagne. While Kaling, who admitted to not being much of a day drinker, was initially concerned about getting drunk, Markle laid her fears to rest, saying, "No, that's why I'm feeding you." The drinks, however, didn't stop there, as Markle continued to offer her guests heartfelt conversations and well-cooked meals alongside perfectly poured booze throughout the rest of the entire show.
In a later episode, Markle offered renowned restaurateur Alice Waters a glass of rosé, but was instead met with a warning about the danger of drinking while cooking. This, however, did not deter the duchess, who jokingly asked Waters: "Don't you think that helps with it being so intuitive."
But while Waters might not be much of a drinking-while-cooking fan, social media users were apparently thrilled to see Markle constantly woo her guests with drinks. "One thing Meghan and I have in common is, we gonna have a midday drink no matter what we doing. Hers is a fancy champagne, I just take the coldest beer," one person wrote on X. "One of the best moments of each episode is when Meghan insists they all drink lol," a second fan tweeted.
She has found a new hobby in beekeeping
In addition to showing off some of her favorite recipes, Meghan Markle also introduced fans to her new hobby in "With Love, Meghan." In the show's opening scene, the Duchess of Sussex ushered us into her world, appearing in full beekeeper gear as she teamed up with beekeeper Branden Aroyan to gently harvest honey from her personal hive. "I know some people just do this entirely by themselves at home. We've been doing this for over a year now, but I still need you," the former actor admitted to Aroyan. But despite being unable to handle the entire process, Markle has taken an important lesson away from her beekeeping journey. "It's like also that little reminder to do something that scares you a little bit. I think that's part of it, but I'm trying to stay in the calm of it," she shared.
Markle's newfound hobby mirrors the interests of other members of the royal family, including Queen Camilla and the Princess of Wales, Kate Middleton, both of whom reportedly also have their personal hives. While "With Love, Meghan" was posed to offer a glimpse into Markle's grounded side, social media critics were not convinced. "Meghan Markle's beekeeper outfit is so perfectly pristine and white and new, while the actual beekeeper's gear looks worn. Her gloves don't have one mark — she clearly hasn't been doing this for a year," one user wrote, suggesting that the Duchess was only acting for the camera. "Meghan Markle literally hired a beekeeper to tend to bees and collect honey for her to sell. Nothing more than that. She ain't enthusiastic," another person tweeted.
Meghan Markle learned to speak Argentinian Spanish while working in this unexpected job
Before coming into the limelight, Meghan Markle worked at the United States Embassy in Argentina. While studying at Northwestern University in Illinois, the "Suits" star landed an internship and subsequently had to live in Buenos Aires, the country's capital city, for a few months. Unsurprisingly, Markle's time in the South American country sparked her interest in Spanish, prompting her to learn the Argentine variant. In "With Love, Meghan," the duchess reflected on that experience and how it has impacted her relationships through the years.
In a candid conversation with Argentine photographer Delfina Blaquier, Markle opened up about their shared love for nature and how their friendship kicked off after being introduced by their husbands. Particularly, the two women were drawn together after Blaquier realized the duchess could speak her language. "When you started speaking Spanish and I recognized the Argentinian, I was blown away because I didn't know that," Blaquier gushed.
Sadly, while Markle hoped to rise through the ranks, her hopes of having a career in diplomacy were shattered after she failed to pass the Foreign Service Officer Test. Regardless, the duchess continues to remember her time in South America fondly. "When I lived in Argentina, I think the reason I loved it so much is because it reminded me of California in a lot of ways," she shared, telling Blaquier in "With Love, Meghan."
The Duchess of Sussex and Prince Archie have a unique character trait in common
At birth, Prince Archie inherited his father's signature ginger hair. Through the years, however, the striking resemblance between Prince Archie and Meghan Markle has not gone unnoticed. "In all honesty, Archie Harrison looks so much like baby Meghan down to the way he laughs," one person tweeted in 2019, adding in a subsequent tweet that the mother-son duo had the same facial features and complexion. Similarly, in the couple's 2022 docuseries, "Harry & Meghan," Prince Harry, admitted to seeing "a lot of my wife in Archie."
Looks aren't the only thing Markle and Archie share in common, as she seems to have unknowingly passed down a favorite childhood trait to him. "As a kid, I was taking a bag of tea from the drawer in my house, putting it in a mason jar — or probably an empty jar that once held spaghetti sauce — and putting it in the sun, just sitting there ... waiting for it to change color," Markle shared. "Archie does the exact same thing now," she added, smiling at the memory.
Back in October 2024, Prince Harry proudly also revealed that both Archie and Princess Lilibet — who has many little-known details about her – got their mother's hair. "Archie and Lili have been blessed with their mother's thick hair, he told us, self-effacingly, as he marvelled that it won't be long until Lili can sit on hers," Sophie Vokes-Dudgeon, head of content at Hello!, recounted of Prince Harry's appearance at the WellChild Awards.
She previously worked in the hospitality industry
Long before she graced our screens as Rachel Zane on "Suits," and well before stepping into royal life, Meghan Markle had a stint working in the hospitality industry. After making some doughnuts in Episode 3, Markle recounted her experience working at a doughnut shop when she was younger. "I once had a job at a little donut shop called Little Orbit Donuts. They made tiny, tiny, little mini doughnuts," she explained to guest chef Roy Choi. In a separate episode, Markle also revealed another job she previously had as a teenager — working at an frozen yogurt shop named Humphrey Yogart.
During a conversation with Vicky Tsai in Episode 7 of "With Love, Meghan," the duchess recounted getting promoted from being a coat check girl at a bar to a cocktail waitress. Sadly, her role as a waitress was short-lived as Markle was quickly reassigned to coat check girl duties. "I got promoted and then demoted in the same week," Markle laughed. "I messed up a drink order, and they were like, 'Let's have you go back to being a coat check girl,'" she jokingly narrated to her guest.
These discoveries come as no surprise to longtime fans of the "Suits" star, as she previously documented her lifestyle interests on her now-defunct blog, The Tig. Launched in 2014, The Tig offered readers a variety of articles, ranging from travel tips to wellness content. Despite struggling to balance the demands of her acting career, Markle found joy in curating and sharing her favorite things. "It was all in the spirit of just sharing things that I loved," she added during a conversation with her longtime makeup artist Daniel Martin.
Prince Harry loves his meals salty
You could never have guessed, but Prince Harry apparently likes his meals a little extra salty! While chatting with "The Office" star Mindy Kaling in Episode 2, Meghan Markle revealed a cheeky detail about her husband's taste preferences and how it has surprisingly helped her become a better cook. After getting served a plate of frittata, Kaling asked the duchess how she was able to season her eggs perfectly, to which Markle replied: "I have a family, a husband, who no matter what meal is put in front of him before he tastes it puts salt on, so I try to under-salt."
But while Markle might not approve of her husband's salty palette, the "Suits" star had good things to say about his culinary skills. "He made great scrambled eggs the other morning. He makes a great breakfast," she gushed to friend Kelly McKee Zajfen in Episode 5. Still, not even a seasoned breakfast cook like Harry can resist the smell of his wife's home-cooked meals. "I find when I'm cooking bacon, my kitchen very immediately becomes full of my husband and three dogs," Meghan told Kaling in the 2nd episode. "It's not my perfume that's bringing them all in. My bacon brings all the boys to the yard."
Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet have taken an interest in gardening
In addition to her own hobbies, Meghan Marle also gave fans a glimpse into her children's budding interests. Unsurprisingly, the little royals have picked up on one of their mom's favorite activities — gardening. "Our kids have real sets, they take their gardening very seriously," she shared while making gift bags for a children's garden party. "I think it's nice to give kids seeds that they can plant."
Beyond gardening, the Sussex kids, and particularly Archie seem to be following in his dad's adventurous footsteps. As revealed during a conversation with Abigail Spencer and Kelly McKee Zajfen, the little prince has a newfound interest in fishing and has apparently started making remarkable strides while at it. "Do you remember last year when I went on a family vacation and I told you Archie caught two fish?" she recalled to Spencer and Zajfen. "Like, what are we going to do with this fish? So we just did a big salt-baked fish. I had two kids and we had two trout. I was like — we are going to salt bake a fish because it would be fun for them."
Archie and Lilibet also appeared to have inherited their mother's love for the kitchen, as they were seen lending a helping hand in a March 2025 Instagram post that showed the duchess making cookies with her friends. "When making thumbprint cookies at home becomes a family affair!" she captioned the heartwarming video.
Meghan Markle says arranging flowers is really calming and meditative
In Episode 5 of "With Love, Meghan," the former actor welcomed viewers into her floral world, sharing how she first fell in love with the craft during the surprise baby shower her friends threw ahead of Prince Archie's birth in 2019. "I started to find this really calming and really meditative," she explained. "And so, when I have a little bit of time at the end of the day, I do this, have a glass of wine and just enjoy it."
Speaking further about in an interview with the Godmothers Newsletter, Markle further opened up about how her floral interests bloomed as an adult. "It's not something I grew up doing, but arranging flowers is one of those simple pleasures that I can get lost in," she said, adding that she sees it as the perfect blend of her love for nature and her need for creativity.
While Markle no doubt had impressive flower-arranging tips, "With Love, Meghan" director Michael Steed particularly enjoyed watching the duchess do her thing at the flower show. In an interview with People, Steed described filming the flower arrangement scene as "a fun moment," adding that he enjoyed seeing how she thinks. "It's where she really got lost in what she was doing, and the camera kind of disappeared," he reflected.