Unexpected Details We Learned In Meghan Markle's New Netflix Show

On March 4, 2025, Meghan Markle's new lifestyle show, "With Love, Meghan" premiered on Netflix. On the show, Markle delights fans with her warm hosting skills, unique recipes, and culinary versatility, all of which she admittedly enjoys. "I wake up every morning, and I really take a lot of pride in making breakfast for my family," she gushed during the 2nd episode. Beyond welcoming fans into her day-to-day life as a wife and mom, Markle also hopes that her homemaking rituals will leave her children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet — who have had plenty of rumors swirl in the public about them – with a lifetime of memories. "I think my kids will now connect this to coming home from school and smelling the sweetness that wafts through the house when you are slow-cooking fruit. There she is. Oh, mom's making preserves again," she explained in the show.

Though Archie and Lilibet might grow up to be impressed with their mom's culinary skills and the lifestyle show altogether, "With Love, Meghan" has been met with mixed reactions from royal fans and social media users. "This With Love, Meghan show on Netflix is the most deranged f***ing thing I have ever seen," one person wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter. On the other hand, another user raved: "Meghan's show on Netflix is absolutely amazing."

But while some social media users are losing it over "With Love, Meghan," it gave fans a peek into the duchess's personal life. From her new surname to her children's favorite activities, here are all the unexpected details we learned on the show.