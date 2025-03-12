People Are Losing It Over Meghan Markle's Wardrobe On Her New Netflix Show
"With Love, Meghan," Meghan Markle's latest project for Netflix, has shot off across social media since its March 2025 debut. Whether delighting in Markle's homemaking skills, complaining about her insisting to her friend, actor Mindy Kaling, that she should now be called Meghan Sussex, or debating about her delicious recipes — including her viral donuts topped with flower sprinkles — the show has supplied social media with enough talking points to get the royal fandom through the summer. If you factor in all of the chatter about her wardrobe, then the conversations could easily last well into the end of the year.
From her days as being Prince Harry's love interest to becoming an official member of the royal family, Meghan's wardrobe has always sparked commotion. Some people fawned over every stitch of clothing she placed on her body, while other groups admonished Meghan for eschewing royal protocol in favor of fashion. Either way, fashion has always been a way for Meghan to express herself amid the ongoing backlash, and she's doing the same thing on her Netflix show. Unfortunately, not everyone understands or approves of the former actor's approach to fashion, and, of course, they've totally made their opinions known.
Basically? Folks are losing their minds over Meghan's Netflix wardrobe!
Meghan Markle was blinged out during 'With Love, Meghan'
Meghan Markle's Netflix wardrobe and jewelry budget for "With Love, Meghan" reportedly set the streaming service back about $172,000, which means the duchess was dripping in designer for, well, basically, all of her episodes. Through the eight-episode series, Meghan wore a variety of designer pieces that retailed up to several hundred USD or in the low thousands. A couple of examples, according to Indy 100, include the gorgeous Emilia Wickstead dress she donned in Episode 2, which set the show back $1094. Also notable? The $793 Saint Laurent sandals she wore throughout all of Episode 4.
And yet, none of these pieces compared to the tens of thousands of dollars worth of jewelry she wore. No stranger to bling, Markle definitely flaunted her love of jewelry at various points during the series, including Episode 8, when she rocked a $3,026 pair of hoop earrings from Anine Bling. However, the most, dare we say, ostentatious display of her wealth occurred during Episode 7 when she whipped out her $57,346 Fortuna Tennis Necklace. Of course, we'd never want to get in between a girl and her jewelry, but given the context, we'd say this may have been a bit of overkill — especially given the messy nature of cooking (and also, like, the detractors who are looking for reasons to critique her).
For example, fans on Reddit weren't exactly impressed with the lengths Meghan went to in the name of fashion. "Exactly!!! We already knew she was trying to 'keep up' with the ultra rich people and attempt to look 'royal!' We've been laughing at her for ages about this, LOL!" commented one fan under a discussion about the cost of her wardrobe, which is among the most expensive things Meghan and Prince Harry own.
Meghan's Princess Diana connection had some fans upset
Meghan Markle's stunning fashion moments always incite a wave of commentary from royal fans, especially when they find a thread connected to Princess Diana, who tragically died in 1997. During Episode 7, Markle proudly flaunted a sweatshirt featuring the logo for Northwestern University, which is located in Illinois. The image of Meghan wearing the sweatshirt conjured up memories of Princess Diana wearing a Northwestern sweatshirt back in the 90s. While she often reached for the sweater during her workout sessions, she initially donned it after visiting the school during a trip to Chicago.
Meghan Sussex wearing another one of her Alma Mater, Northwestern sweatshirt on her @netflix series #WithLoveMeghan 😍
Meghan attended Northwestern between 1999-2003 🎓
— sunrayleo – HouseOfSussex 🌴🕊 (@sunrayleo1) March 4, 2025
While Diana's sweatshirt had a purple base like another one that Meghan rocked outside of her show, the sweatshirt for Netflix was white with purple writing on the front. And though Meghan is an alum of the university, where she double majored in International Relations and Theater, fans have been quick to accuse her of forcing parallels between her and the beloved late princess. "Meghan Markle cheapens Diana when she cosplays her and indirectly uses Diana to promote that contrived NF show," wrote a fan on X, formerly known as Twitter. "Harry's wife is inauthentic and an identity thief." A second tweeted, "Meghan Markle recreates one of Princess Diana's most iconic looks in a blatant attempt to exploit to her late mother-in-law for publicity for her failing brand."
With Season 2 of "With Love, Meghan" already in talks at Netflix, this is probably only the first wave of backlash for the duchess.