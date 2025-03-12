People Are Losing It Over Meghan Markle's Wardrobe On Her New Netflix Show

"With Love, Meghan," Meghan Markle's latest project for Netflix, has shot off across social media since its March 2025 debut. Whether delighting in Markle's homemaking skills, complaining about her insisting to her friend, actor Mindy Kaling, that she should now be called Meghan Sussex, or debating about her delicious recipes — including her viral donuts topped with flower sprinkles — the show has supplied social media with enough talking points to get the royal fandom through the summer. If you factor in all of the chatter about her wardrobe, then the conversations could easily last well into the end of the year.

From her days as being Prince Harry's love interest to becoming an official member of the royal family, Meghan's wardrobe has always sparked commotion. Some people fawned over every stitch of clothing she placed on her body, while other groups admonished Meghan for eschewing royal protocol in favor of fashion. Either way, fashion has always been a way for Meghan to express herself amid the ongoing backlash, and she's doing the same thing on her Netflix show. Unfortunately, not everyone understands or approves of the former actor's approach to fashion, and, of course, they've totally made their opinions known.

Basically? Folks are losing their minds over Meghan's Netflix wardrobe!