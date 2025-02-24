Meghan Markle Solidifies Herself As Wannabe Princess Diana With Latest Copycat Look

There are those who believe Meghan Markle shares the same trajectory as Princess Diana, and it appears the former actor hopes this is at least partially true. To promote her As Ever lifestyle brand, the "Suits" alum posted a series of snaps and vids to her Instagram Stories on February 23 that included footage of her attending to the gardens around her property. "Small break from work to soak in the weekend," Meghan wrote. What stood out in the fairly innocuous posts was one short clip the Duchess of Sussex filmed that showed her rocking a purple Northwestern sweater, which was identical to one Princess Diana wore as one of her most iconic casual outfits.

Rachel, you are no Diana. You are just delusional. pic.twitter.com/wxTZtYY9iP — Royally Sage (@sage1411) February 24, 2025

Diana famously visited Northwestern while in Chicago in 1996 to raise money for cancer research. She was then photographed rocking the purple school sweater with a pair of white bike shorts at the Chelsea Harbour Club in London. Shortly after Meghan posted her video in the Northwestern sweater, people took to social media to call her out for lifting Di's style. "WTF !!!! She is literally, I repeat LITERALLY, hunting down all of Diana's clothes!!!!" one user on X, formerly Twitter, wrote while quote-tweeting side-by-side pics of the two women in the same top. "Does MM hate herself so much she wants to be someone so beloved?" another user asked. Some speculated that Meghan chose the purple sweater on purpose to create online chatter.

Others came to Meghan's defense, pointing out that she attended Northwestern from 1999 until 2003. Still, one X user wondered why the Northwestern alum had to sport the purple sweater with so many other school shirts available for purchase. This also wasn't the first time Meghan copied Diana's style.