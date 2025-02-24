Meghan Markle Solidifies Herself As Wannabe Princess Diana With Latest Copycat Look
There are those who believe Meghan Markle shares the same trajectory as Princess Diana, and it appears the former actor hopes this is at least partially true. To promote her As Ever lifestyle brand, the "Suits" alum posted a series of snaps and vids to her Instagram Stories on February 23 that included footage of her attending to the gardens around her property. "Small break from work to soak in the weekend," Meghan wrote. What stood out in the fairly innocuous posts was one short clip the Duchess of Sussex filmed that showed her rocking a purple Northwestern sweater, which was identical to one Princess Diana wore as one of her most iconic casual outfits.
Rachel, you are no Diana. You are just delusional. pic.twitter.com/wxTZtYY9iP
— Royally Sage (@sage1411) February 24, 2025
Diana famously visited Northwestern while in Chicago in 1996 to raise money for cancer research. She was then photographed rocking the purple school sweater with a pair of white bike shorts at the Chelsea Harbour Club in London. Shortly after Meghan posted her video in the Northwestern sweater, people took to social media to call her out for lifting Di's style. "WTF !!!! She is literally, I repeat LITERALLY, hunting down all of Diana's clothes!!!!" one user on X, formerly Twitter, wrote while quote-tweeting side-by-side pics of the two women in the same top. "Does MM hate herself so much she wants to be someone so beloved?" another user asked. Some speculated that Meghan chose the purple sweater on purpose to create online chatter.
Others came to Meghan's defense, pointing out that she attended Northwestern from 1999 until 2003. Still, one X user wondered why the Northwestern alum had to sport the purple sweater with so many other school shirts available for purchase. This also wasn't the first time Meghan copied Diana's style.
Meghan Markle and Princess Diana's matching Remembrance Day outfits
While attending her first Royal Ascot in 2018, Meghan Markle wore a white Givenchy outfit that included a loose-fitting button-up dress and a black belt. She accessorized with a white and black hat. The ensemble harkened back to a similar look Princess Diana wore at VJ Day 50th Commemorative Events years earlier in 1995. Both ladies wore white outfits with designer white-and-black hats, but that was just one of many examples of Meghan imitating her mother-in-law's style.
The following year, the Duchess of Sussex completely copied a look Diana wore decades earlier. Attending the Remembrance Day service in 2019, held to honor military members, Meghan sported a black wool coat, a matching wide-brimmed hat, and a poppy on her left lapel. Those familiar with Diana's fashion pointed out that she wore very similar outfits when she attended the service in 1984 and 1991. Meghan had apparently taken style notes from Prince Harry's mother, but the online rumors that she wore the black ensemble to Queen Elizabeth II's funeral were untrue.
Not only has the As Ever brand president imitated her late mother-in-law's style, but Meghan has also worn Diana's jewelry when making public appearances. While visiting Colombia in August 2024, Meghan wore a pair of gold butterfly earrings that had belonged to Diana. Diana had worn them abroad as well, when she visited Canada in May 1986. Meghan also wore Diana's famous aquamarine ring ahead of the premiere of her Netflix docuseries. Regardless of the event or occasion, It does appear that Meghan takes any opportunity to borrow from Di's style archives.