Why A Famous Author Believes That Meghan Markle Shares The Same Trajectory As Princess Diana

Both Princess Diana and Meghan Markle's stories are fascinating, and according to royal author Andrew Morton, they have plenty in common. In fact, he feels that they are following "the same trajectory." On "Good Morning America," Morton offered his expert opinion and claimed that both Harry's late mother and his wife experienced similar difficulties in their lives as royals. "Meghan's gone from 'Duchess Dazzling' to 'Duchess Difficult,' exactly the same trajectory happened with Diana," he said. "And both of them at the same time were struggling emotionally and mentally to cope with, first of all, being pregnant, but also with life inside this goldfish bowl of the royal family." Morton also believes that because Meghan was new to the royal family, she depended on Harry for his leadership. And when things went awry, she "often got the blame for things that have gone wrong."

Like Meghan, Diana also suffered from depression that was exacerbated after marrying Prince Charles. Per Marie Claire, Diana detailed her deteriorating mental health in the most heartbreaking way. "I was so depressed, and I was trying to" harm herself. Meghan also suffered from depression, and Harry revealed that, at first, he didn't know how to handle it when she told him about her suicide ideations.

Morton also shared that his sources found that primarily Harry wanted to do the Oprah interview. "Sadly for Meghan, there's a narrative that's built up that's wholly negative towards her," he said. Luckily, Morton believes that the couple and their young children are happier in California because they're "in command of their lives."

If you or anyone you know is having suicidal thoughts, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline​ at​ 1-800-273-TALK (8255)​.