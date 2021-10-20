Why A Famous Author Believes That Meghan Markle Shares The Same Trajectory As Princess Diana
When Meghan Markle married Prince Harry in 2018, she could have never predicted how drastically her life would change. Life as the Duchess of Sussex was wholly different from her career as an American actor, and she had to quickly learn royal protocol while in the public eye. Initially part of the Fab Four, she and Harry broke away from Prince William and Kate Middleton after a reputed falling out. Not too long after the split, Harry and Meghan announced in 2020 that they would be seeking a life away from the royal family. The couple wanted to strike out on their own, and, as we learned from their interview with Oprah Winfrey, get away from the (alleged) toxicity of the royals.
In March, the couple aired all the royal family's dirty laundry to Oprah — and then some. Meghan listed the many hurdles she had to overcome as a new royal, including depression and racist remarks made about son Archie before he was born. They faced huge backlash after the interview in the U.K. Nevertheless, they appear to have thrived in the U.S., with Netflix deals, book deals, and even a new baby, Lilibet Diana, who was named after Queen Elizabeth and Princess Diana. Interestingly, Princess Diana also wanted to move to the U.S. after her divorce from Prince Charles, according to royal author Paul Burrell, per ABC. Here's why another British royal expert believes Meghan's royal path follows a similar one to Diana's.
Princess Diana and Meghan Markle faced similar trials in their life as royals
Both Princess Diana and Meghan Markle's stories are fascinating, and according to royal author Andrew Morton, they have plenty in common. In fact, he feels that they are following "the same trajectory." On "Good Morning America," Morton offered his expert opinion and claimed that both Harry's late mother and his wife experienced similar difficulties in their lives as royals. "Meghan's gone from 'Duchess Dazzling' to 'Duchess Difficult,' exactly the same trajectory happened with Diana," he said. "And both of them at the same time were struggling emotionally and mentally to cope with, first of all, being pregnant, but also with life inside this goldfish bowl of the royal family." Morton also believes that because Meghan was new to the royal family, she depended on Harry for his leadership. And when things went awry, she "often got the blame for things that have gone wrong."
Like Meghan, Diana also suffered from depression that was exacerbated after marrying Prince Charles. Per Marie Claire, Diana detailed her deteriorating mental health in the most heartbreaking way. "I was so depressed, and I was trying to" harm herself. Meghan also suffered from depression, and Harry revealed that, at first, he didn't know how to handle it when she told him about her suicide ideations.
Morton also shared that his sources found that primarily Harry wanted to do the Oprah interview. "Sadly for Meghan, there's a narrative that's built up that's wholly negative towards her," he said. Luckily, Morton believes that the couple and their young children are happier in California because they're "in command of their lives."
