Did Meghan Markle Really Cry Over Princess Diana's Death?
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are quite a match. The two have been through thick and thin and are still busy exploring their prospects after their royal exit early in 2020. What came as a possible shock to the palace was a blessing for the Sussexes. Their move to California came with two lucrative deals — Netflix and Spotify — and the birth of their second child, Lilibet "Lili" Diana Mountbatten-Windsor.
The pair have so much to celebrate as they continue to build on their new lives in their new home while engaging with a young audience through popular mediums. With how things have turned out for Harry and Meghan, it continues to be evident that they are suitable for each other. Their connection might stretch back a bit further than we imagined, however. In fact, Meghan was already feeling for a young Harry when he was mourning his mother's death in 1997.
The two have come a long way since then, especially Harry, who didn't really grow up in an environment where he was encouraged to talk about his mother's death. The healing journey has been long for Harry, and he seems to have found an ideal partner in Meghan, who was with him even when she was far away. The tragic death of Princess Diana was devastating for not only a young Harry, but for people all over the world. Read on to find out more about the day of Diana's funeral and how a young Meghan responded to it.
Meghan Markle cried as Prince Harry bid a final goodbye to Princess Diana
The Duchess of Sussex was 16 years old when Princess Diana died in a tragic car accident. Writing for the Daily Mail, royal reporter Andrew Morton says that Meghan Markle watched the funeral from the United States with her teenage friends. Diana's death mattered to Meghan, as she was a source of inspiration for her. After seeing the last message from Prince Harry and Prince William to their mother — the word "Mummy" written on an envelope placed over floral tributes — Meghan found it hard to contain her tears.
"Tears coursed down the cheeks of 16-year-old Meghan Markle and her friends as they watched the funeral of Diana, Princess of Wales, and never more so than at the poignant moment when the cameras zoomed in on the Royal coffin," Morton wrote in Mail Online. "There, perched among the white flowers, was an envelope on which was written the one word, 'Mummy' — Prince Harry's last note to the mother who had now gone forever." Morton added that Diana's death was "an inconceivable tragedy" to Meghan and her classmates, as they wondered, "[H]ow could a glamorous humanitarian in the prime of life die in the cruel banality of a car crash?" he wrote.
While neither Harry nor Meghan could have predicted where life would lead them, as Morton points out, "all roads lead to Diana" for the royal couple. Now that they are together with each other, Diana is surely a presence they continue to feel.