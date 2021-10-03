Close Confidante Reveals How Meghan's Life Is Still Impacted By Princess Diana

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have had quite a journey, starting right from the time their relationship began and British tabloids would diss and defame the American actor. Despite all odds, the two got married on May 19, 2018. Like every other royal wedding, Harry and Meghan's marriage was also a grand ceremony, watched by an estimated 29 million viewers in the U.S. (per Nielsen).

The couple participated in the royal traditions and exchanged wedding vows. They also ensured there was also a way to remember Princess Diana — who Harry lost when he was only 12 years old. According to Town & Country, the diamond engagement ring which Harry used to propose to Meghan had two small stones from his mother's jewelry collection. Harry and Meghan also paid tribute to Diana at the wedding itself. Per the outlet, the flowers used in the bouquet featured Forget-Me-Nots, a favorite of the late princess.

Harry didn't grow up in an environment where he was "encouraged" to talk about his mother after her death in 1997. He felt his feelings were instead "squashed" (per Independent). And now that he was getting married, he wanted to make sure his mother's memories shone through at the altar, through the glitter of his well-chosen diamond ring to the all-white blooms. It has been nearly 25 years since Diana's death, and the Duke of Sussex isn't the only one impacted. There's Meghan too, who's been influenced by Diana. So, how is Meghan's life still impacted by the late royal?