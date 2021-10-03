Close Confidante Reveals How Meghan's Life Is Still Impacted By Princess Diana
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have had quite a journey, starting right from the time their relationship began and British tabloids would diss and defame the American actor. Despite all odds, the two got married on May 19, 2018. Like every other royal wedding, Harry and Meghan's marriage was also a grand ceremony, watched by an estimated 29 million viewers in the U.S. (per Nielsen).
The couple participated in the royal traditions and exchanged wedding vows. They also ensured there was also a way to remember Princess Diana — who Harry lost when he was only 12 years old. According to Town & Country, the diamond engagement ring which Harry used to propose to Meghan had two small stones from his mother's jewelry collection. Harry and Meghan also paid tribute to Diana at the wedding itself. Per the outlet, the flowers used in the bouquet featured Forget-Me-Nots, a favorite of the late princess.
Harry didn't grow up in an environment where he was "encouraged" to talk about his mother after her death in 1997. He felt his feelings were instead "squashed" (per Independent). And now that he was getting married, he wanted to make sure his mother's memories shone through at the altar, through the glitter of his well-chosen diamond ring to the all-white blooms. It has been nearly 25 years since Diana's death, and the Duke of Sussex isn't the only one impacted. There's Meghan too, who's been influenced by Diana. So, how is Meghan's life still impacted by the late royal?
Meghan wanted to be the next Princess Diana
Royal reporter Andrew Morton wrote for Mail Online about a 16-year-old Meghan Markle, who was devastated by the news of Prince Diana's tragic death. "She was always fascinated by the Royal Family. She wants to be Princess Diana 2.0," according to Meghan's childhood friend Ninaki Priddy, who Morton quoted. "Diana 2.0" or not, Meghan would have gotten along well with Diana, at least that's what Prince Harry thinks.
"They'd be thick as thieves, without question," Harry said in a BBC interview. "I think she would be over the moon, jumping up and down –- you know, so excited for me." Morton explained how the similarities between Diana and Meghan are uncanny. "Remember Diana's first impressions of the Palace: 'I couldn't believe how cold everyone was; how I thought one thing but actually another thing was going on. The lies and the deceit'," he wrote (via Mail Online).
Morton went on to explain how Meghan "felt a profound sense of isolation and loneliness during her first pregnancy, a feeling that she was somehow trapped in an unfriendly, unfamiliar and unforgiving new world." The feeling was similar to Diana's, who felt "like a captive in a Grimms' fairy tale" after she started living in Buckingham Palace following her engagement to Prince Charles. Morton feels that the comparison between the two women is inevitable. "Both were and are controversial women who were agents of change in their own contrasting ways," he wrote.