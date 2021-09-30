How Do Meghan And Harry Really Feel About The UK Tabloids Today?

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle took swift action against a British tabloid when they overstepped. According to USA Today, the "Suits" actor sued Associated Newspapers Limited, the publisher of the Mail on Sunday and the MailOnline website, in 2019 for publishing portions of her letter to her father without her consent or knowledge. The handwritten missive was penned in 2018 after her marriage to Prince Harry. Per Cosmopolitan, the letter read, in part, "Please allow us to live our lives in peace. Please stop lying, please stop creating so much pain, please stop exploiting my relationship with my husband ... I think you'll see that being able to live with a clear conscience is more valuable than any payment in the world." The court found that the publication had unlawfully published the letter.

Per USA Today, Harry has also battled with the press. He forced the Mail on Sunday to publish an apology and retraction for alleging that he had "turned his back" on his army associations. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex then went after a paparazzi agency for taking photos, reportedly via drones, of Archie Mountbatten-Windsor when he was a baby. Recently, Harry took on the BBC for alleging a "palace source" told them that Queen Elizabeth II had not been asked if the Sussexes could name their daughter Lilibet Diana, per Variety.

Harry and Meghan have not been scared to take on the media giants in the past. So how do they feel about the British tabloids today?