How Do Meghan And Harry Really Feel About The UK Tabloids Today?
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle took swift action against a British tabloid when they overstepped. According to USA Today, the "Suits" actor sued Associated Newspapers Limited, the publisher of the Mail on Sunday and the MailOnline website, in 2019 for publishing portions of her letter to her father without her consent or knowledge. The handwritten missive was penned in 2018 after her marriage to Prince Harry. Per Cosmopolitan, the letter read, in part, "Please allow us to live our lives in peace. Please stop lying, please stop creating so much pain, please stop exploiting my relationship with my husband ... I think you'll see that being able to live with a clear conscience is more valuable than any payment in the world." The court found that the publication had unlawfully published the letter.
Per USA Today, Harry has also battled with the press. He forced the Mail on Sunday to publish an apology and retraction for alleging that he had "turned his back" on his army associations. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex then went after a paparazzi agency for taking photos, reportedly via drones, of Archie Mountbatten-Windsor when he was a baby. Recently, Harry took on the BBC for alleging a "palace source" told them that Queen Elizabeth II had not been asked if the Sussexes could name their daughter Lilibet Diana, per Variety.
Harry and Meghan have not been scared to take on the media giants in the past. So how do they feel about the British tabloids today?
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are following their own path. After deciding to quit The Firm in 2020, the couple moved to the U.S. and began expanding their family. Baby Lilibet Diana joined her brother Archie, 2, in June. They also have been able to put some distance between themselves and the British press who have hounded them since they got together, thanks to the icy Atlantic. As Elle noted, the U.K. tabloids are highly critical of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, pointing out how one publication criticized the cost of Meghan's wardrobe during their recent trip to New York.
One of Meghan's friends told Harper's Bazaar how they are now coping with the relentless tabloids since leaving the U.K. Apparently, the source said, "The tabloids will do as the tabloids do," revealing their laissez-faire attitude toward the media. "Only difference now is that they really don't pay attention to it. It doesn't penetrate their world," the friend dished.
It seems as if Harry and Meghan know that the tabloids are always going to be around. By picking their battles, as they have been doing in the past, they are able to maybe strike a balance between the positive publicity they need and the destructive press that needs to be shut down. And with two wee little ones in their household, it's a sure bet that they'd rather be paying attention to their babies than any tabloid.