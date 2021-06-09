Why Prince Harry Is Ready To Take Legal Action Over Lilibet Diana

In a time when Prince Harry would surely rather be bonding with his new baby, he has apparently found himself caught up in a "three-way briefing war" that involves royal insiders as well as the BBC, according to the Daily Mail. Per the outlet, the situation was sparked when "Senior Buckingham Palace sources told BBC royal correspondent Jonny Dymond ... that the Queen was 'never asked' her opinion on the couple's decision to name their new baby after her childhood nickname."

As a result, Harry quickly (like, "within 90 minutes of the BBC's report being published") released a statement via his friend and author of "Finding Freedom: Harry and Meghan and the Making of a Modern Royal Family" Omid Scobie that claimed he and Meghan Markle "would not have used the name 'Lilibet' unless the Queen had supported the move," the Daily Mail reported.

Harry has not only disputed what was being said about Lilibet's name, but he also threatened the BBC with legal action. It's this is one dad who won't be sitting back when it comes to protecting his daughter, even if that means going to court over the circumstances around her name. And, honestly, that's not surprising; we're talking about a man who will definitely do what it takes to shut down those who go after his family.