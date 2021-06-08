Did Harry Want To Name His Future Daughter After The Queen Even Before Meeting Meghan?

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were surely over the moon when they welcomed a baby girl into the world on June 4 at 11:40 a.m. at California's Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital. Although those who adore the royals were unsurprisingly interested in every detail about the new arrival, they also wanted to know what to call the daughter of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. That's why they were likely delighted when it was announced that the parents of two (they also have a son Archie) decided to name their daughter Lilibet "Lili" Diana Mountbatten-Windsor, which happens to be an incredibly meaningful moniker for two very special reasons.

Lilibet's "middle name, Diana, was chosen to honor her beloved late grandmother, The Princess of Wales," according to a statement that was shared on the website of Harry and Meghan's organization, Archewell. As for the baby's first name, "Lili is named after her great-grandmother, Her Majesty The Queen, whose family nickname is Lilibet."

While there had been plenty of predictions when it came to what the newest member of the royal family might be called, it now turns out that Harry may have wanted to name his future daughter after the queen and his mother before he even met Meghan, but something was standing in the way. Read on to find out what an insider revealed about the situation!