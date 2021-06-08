Did Harry Want To Name His Future Daughter After The Queen Even Before Meeting Meghan?
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were surely over the moon when they welcomed a baby girl into the world on June 4 at 11:40 a.m. at California's Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital. Although those who adore the royals were unsurprisingly interested in every detail about the new arrival, they also wanted to know what to call the daughter of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. That's why they were likely delighted when it was announced that the parents of two (they also have a son Archie) decided to name their daughter Lilibet "Lili" Diana Mountbatten-Windsor, which happens to be an incredibly meaningful moniker for two very special reasons.
Lilibet's "middle name, Diana, was chosen to honor her beloved late grandmother, The Princess of Wales," according to a statement that was shared on the website of Harry and Meghan's organization, Archewell. As for the baby's first name, "Lili is named after her great-grandmother, Her Majesty The Queen, whose family nickname is Lilibet."
While there had been plenty of predictions when it came to what the newest member of the royal family might be called, it now turns out that Harry may have wanted to name his future daughter after the queen and his mother before he even met Meghan, but something was standing in the way. Read on to find out what an insider revealed about the situation!
This is why Prince Harry almost changed his mind about Lilibet's name
Choosing a baby name isn't always easy, however, naming a new child after a loved one seems like a relatively straightforward — as well as super sweet — option. However, it turns out that it wasn't so simple for Prince Harry. Although he had apparently had an inkling of what he wanted to name his future daughter, something almost got in the way of him deciding on Lilibet Diana Mountbatten-Windsor.
"Harry has never made a secret of his wish to have a family of his own, often talking about how it would be great to have a boy and a girl, that he could name after the two most important women in his life, the Queen and his mother," a source told The Mirror. The royal insider also revealed why the Duke of Sussex almost gave up on the possible tribute, saying, "He had toyed with the idea of giving a future daughter his mother's name, but was wary of the attention it would no doubt bring to the little girl."
So, what changed his mind? "In the end, he mentioned Lilibet to Meghan, when discussing potential names for their children and she loved the idea," the source explained. Granted, Harry was right and the names have resulted in a lot of attention around the little one. Although it seems safe to say that there would have been a fair share of headlines, chatter, and fierce opinions about any name that they may have chosen.