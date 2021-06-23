Why The Meaning Behind Lilibet Diana's Name May Not Be What You Think It Is

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle welcomed their daughter Lilibet Diana back on June 4. The couple announced the birth of the newborn on the Archewell website, and explained that her name was chosen to honor both her great grandmother, Queen Elizabeth, and her late grandmother, Princess Diana. "Lili is named after her great-grandmother, Her Majesty The Queen, whose family nickname is Lilibet. Her middle name, Diana, was chosen to honor her beloved late grandmother, The Princess of Wales," the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's baby announcement read, in part.

Over the past couple of weeks, just about everyone has been talking about the name Lilibet Diana. There has been a great deal of support for their name, and even some critiques as well. One royal expert by the name of Angela Levin, for example, appeared on "Good Morning Britain" where she shared that the name is actually "quite rude to Her Majesty Her Queen" as it was a "very private nickname," according to The Sun. There have also been reports that Harry didn't run the name past his grandmother before choosing it for his newborn daughter, according to a tweet from BBC News correspondent, Jonny Dymond. Harry went on to threaten a lawsuit against BBC News for printing false information, according to USA Today.

Amid all of this hullabaloo surrounding little Lili, there's a new claim out about her name — and why the meaning behind the moniker may not be what you think. Read on to learn more.