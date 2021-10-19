How Meghan Markle's Oprah Interview Is Being Used To Teach Students In London

Apparently, Meghan Markle's claims of racism behind closed doors at Buckingham Palace is now being used as a teaching tool at a private day school called St. Dunstan's College in London. According to The Times (via Express), the school will be talking about movements such as Black Lives Matter and the lack of diversity on screen and in politics. What's more, they will also be discussing the racism that Meghan has endured and mentioned in her Oprah Winfrey interview — and juxtaposing it with how the tabloids treated her sister-in-law, Kate Middleton.

The school's headmaster Nicholas Hewlett put it this way, "We do not teach white privilege in order to engender a sense of guilt amongst our white community [but] to help all our young people, of whatever racial origin, to unpick and better understand the complexities and sensitivities of a real and live issue that matters to them and to so much of the society they occupy."

In a separate interview with the Daily Mail, Hewlett said, "Schools have an essential role to tackle these issues and concepts by airing them and discussing them, helping young people hear different viewpoints and articulate their own thinking."

In other words, it sounds like Harry and Meghan's truth has given the royal family a masterclass in 21st century equality and inclusion. And since the couple spoken out about the racism targeted at Meghan, it's very likely they would greatly approve of this class.