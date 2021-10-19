How Meghan Markle's Oprah Interview Is Being Used To Teach Students In London
When Prince Harry and Meghan Markle sat down for their tell-all with Oprah Winfrey in March 2021, they certainly managed to rattle the royal cage. During their bombshell interview, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex claimed that there was a supposed royal racist hiding behind closed palace doors, as someone in the family apparently showed concern over how dark their baby's skin would be. If that wasn't enough, Harry told the world that his father Prince Charles had pulled the plug on him, both financially and emotionally, while Meghan claimed that it was Kate Middleton who made her cry before her wedding, and not the other way around.
For her part, Oprah revealed on the streaming show TalkShopLive (via Complex), that she had "no idea that [the interview] would have the reverberating impact that it has had and continues to have." She also explained what both she and the royals wanted to get out of the discussion. "Our shared intention was the truth. They wanted to be able to tell their story and tell it in such a way that allowed them to be as truthful as possible." And now it seems like that truth is being used as a tool for discussion at a school in London. Here's why.
Meghan Markle's treatment by the royal family is being used in a discussion about white privilege
Apparently, Meghan Markle's claims of racism behind closed doors at Buckingham Palace is now being used as a teaching tool at a private day school called St. Dunstan's College in London. According to The Times (via Express), the school will be talking about movements such as Black Lives Matter and the lack of diversity on screen and in politics. What's more, they will also be discussing the racism that Meghan has endured and mentioned in her Oprah Winfrey interview — and juxtaposing it with how the tabloids treated her sister-in-law, Kate Middleton.
The school's headmaster Nicholas Hewlett put it this way, "We do not teach white privilege in order to engender a sense of guilt amongst our white community [but] to help all our young people, of whatever racial origin, to unpick and better understand the complexities and sensitivities of a real and live issue that matters to them and to so much of the society they occupy."
In a separate interview with the Daily Mail, Hewlett said, "Schools have an essential role to tackle these issues and concepts by airing them and discussing them, helping young people hear different viewpoints and articulate their own thinking."
In other words, it sounds like Harry and Meghan's truth has given the royal family a masterclass in 21st century equality and inclusion. And since the couple spoken out about the racism targeted at Meghan, it's very likely they would greatly approve of this class.