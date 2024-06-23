What Happened To Some Of Princess Diana's Iconic Outfits Is Heartbreaking

Princess Diana left behind an expansive (and enviable!) collection of fashion upon her death in 1997. The late Princess of Wales, who tragically lost her life in Paris, France, following a fatal car accident, was a beloved fashionista whose style was widely revered, imitated, but never quite duplicated, both in her native England and beyond. During and after Diana's marriage to Prince Charles, she helped shape fashion trends for other royals and everyday women wanting to embrace their regal side. And despite the princess' humility, she knew the power of her influence. For example, two months before the crash that took her life, she graciously parted with 79 of her gowns for an auction supporting medical research. According to Money, attendees spent $3.25 million on her most beloved pieces.

While Princess Diana left much of her wealth to Prince William, Prince Harry, and other loved ones she held dear, upon her death, some of her robust collection found its way outside of the family for less philanthropic reasons. Over the years, professional auctioneers have gotten their hands on some of Diana's dresses and have sold them to private collectors or anyone with the means to score a piece of her legacy, often for mind-boggling amounts. According to Forbes, in 2023, Sotheby's auctioned a purple velvet gown that Princess Diana once donned for Vanity Fair for around $600,000. And while it was the most expensive auction dress from Diana at the time, it's since lost that title.