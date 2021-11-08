Royal Expert Reveals Princess Diana Really Didn't Want To Give Up On Her Marriage To Prince Charles

Prince Charles and Princess Diana first met in the late 70s. At the time, Charles was actually dating Diana's older sister, Sarah. However, during a trip to the Spencer's family home, Charles and Diana seemed to hit it off, and he ended up courting her, according to Vogue. Although they were able to keep things under wraps for a couple of years, things got more serious between them, and they went public in the early 80s. The two got engaged on February 3, 1981, and they married five months later. From there, the two would go on to have two children, Prince William, born in 1982, and Prince Harry in 1984.

Throughout their relationship, Charles was thought to be pining for another woman. He had previously met and dated Camilla Parker Bowles, but she ended up marrying another man while Charles was serving in the Navy, according to Brides. It seemed obvious that Diana knew that her then-husband was in love with another woman, as she once said, "well, there were three of us in this marriage, so it was a bit crowded," according to Insider. Charles and Diana later divorced, but a royal expert told Us Weekly that Diana actually didn't want her marriage to end. Keep reading to find out more.