Royal Expert Reveals Princess Diana Really Didn't Want To Give Up On Her Marriage To Prince Charles
Prince Charles and Princess Diana first met in the late 70s. At the time, Charles was actually dating Diana's older sister, Sarah. However, during a trip to the Spencer's family home, Charles and Diana seemed to hit it off, and he ended up courting her, according to Vogue. Although they were able to keep things under wraps for a couple of years, things got more serious between them, and they went public in the early 80s. The two got engaged on February 3, 1981, and they married five months later. From there, the two would go on to have two children, Prince William, born in 1982, and Prince Harry in 1984.
Throughout their relationship, Charles was thought to be pining for another woman. He had previously met and dated Camilla Parker Bowles, but she ended up marrying another man while Charles was serving in the Navy, according to Brides. It seemed obvious that Diana knew that her then-husband was in love with another woman, as she once said, "well, there were three of us in this marriage, so it was a bit crowded," according to Insider. Charles and Diana later divorced, but a royal expert told Us Weekly that Diana actually didn't want her marriage to end. Keep reading to find out more.
Princess Diana wanted to stay married for the sake of her children
Royal expert Emma Cooper doesn't believe that Princess Diana ever wanted to give up on her marriage to Prince Charles. "I think that even after the separation in 1992, they still carried on doing engagements. I don't think Diana ever really wanted to truly give up," Cooper told Us Weekly. "Actually, it was the queen in the end [that] said, 'You're separated. You need to get divorced.' And I think she never, ever — did she really want to do that? Look, I don't know. It feels to me from the evidence of all the testimony that we had in her own words, that it was hard for her," Cooper explained. She went on to recall the day that Diana filled out her divorce papers, and mentioned that Diana was still wearing her wedding ring that day. "I don't think she ran out of that marriage," Cooper said.
A similar take was shared by Diana's former butler Paul Burrell back in December 2018. "The princess tried to make her marriage work, and she never actually wanted a divorce," he told Express. He went on to say that Diana wanted to stay married for the sake of her two children. Unfortunately, Charles moved forward with the divorce, and it was finalized in 1996, one year before Diana was tragically killed in a car crash.
Charles married Camilla Parker Bowles in 2005, according to Town and Country.