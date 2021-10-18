Did Camilla Parker Bowles Really Pull Such A Mean Move On Princess Diana?

According to CNN's new series, "Diana," Bidisha Mamata says Camilla Parker Bowles left a note to Princess Diana about her engagement to Prince Charles. Charles popped the question to Diana in February 1981 after six months of dating. The writer and broadcaster claims Camilla pulled a "mafia thug move" when she left a discreet message to Diana that said (via Mirror UK), "Such exciting news. Love to see the engagement ring."

While there's no telling what was on Camilla's mind at that time, she and Charles had already established a relationship of sorts that dated back to 1970. The couple briefly dated before Charles left the UK to serve in the Royal Navy. By the time he came back home, Camilla was already engaged to her first husband, Andrew Parker Bowles, according to the Independent.

For Diana, she apparently felt Camilla's spirit throughout her marriage and knew of her supposed involvement as she reportedly confronted her in 1989. According to The Telegraph, Diana told Camilla: "I know what's going on between you and Charles and I just want you to know that. She said to me: 'You've got everything you ever wanted. You've got all the men in the world fall in love with you and you've got two beautiful children, what more do you want?' So I said, 'I want my husband.'" It's a royal love triangle that keeps rewriting itself, over and over again.