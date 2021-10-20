Did Princess Diana Really Cheat On Prince Charles First?

Anyone who knows about the British royal family likely also knows about Prince Charles' infamous affair with Camilla Parker-Bowles, which occurred while he was still married to Princess Diana. As the Princess of Wales revealed in her bombshell BBC Panorama interview with Martin Bashir, "There were three of us in this marriage, so it was a bit crowded." Though Diana never referred to Camilla by name, everyone knew she was talking about Charles' alleged mistress — especially because the two had dated prior to marrying other people, per Town & Country.

Diana also seemed to be privy as to what was going on behind her back as it happened. Per Andrew Morton's 1992 book, "Diana: Her True Story — In Her Own Words," the young royal had discovered personalized jewelry that Charles had gifted Camilla (via Oprah Daily). While on honeymoon with her husband, Diana also uncovered "two photos of Camilla in his diary, in addition to cufflinks gifted to him with their initials 'C' and 'C' intertwined." And as the final nail in the coffin, Diana overheard her husband telling someone on the phone (allegedly Camilla), "I will always love you," per Oprah Daily. "I told him afterwards that I had listened at the door and we had a filthy row," Diana added.

It's enough to paint Charles as the philandering villain, but there's more than one side to every story. While it's common knowledge that Diana also strayed during her marriage to Charles, a new CNN documentary claims that Diana cheated first.