Royal Commentator Puts A Timeline On When The Princess Diana And Camilla Drama Officially Began

Love triangles are a staple in any good romance story, but few have gone down in history like the Prince Charles, Princess Diana, and Camilla Parker-Bowles saga. Royalists are likely aware that Camilla and Charles carried on an extramarital affair while the prince was still married to Diana. And as the late Princess of Wales herself even told Martin Bashir in his controversial BBC Panorama interview: "There were three of us in this marriage, so it was a bit crowded."

But there's a bit more to the story than meets the eye. Per Town & Country, the Duchess of Cornwall had established a relationship with Charles back in 1970, before he left the U.K. to serve in the Royal Navy — and by the time he returned, Camilla was engaged to her first husband, Andrew Parker Bowles. When Charles proposed to Diana in 1981, there was a bit of an awkward moment when he was asked by a TV interviewer whether he was in love with his bride-to-be. He responded by saying, "Whatever love means." Perhaps he was still wrestling with his feelings for Camilla at the time?

Things went even more sideways when Camilla sent Diana a private message to congratulate her on her engagement to Charles. As reported by the Mirror U.K., Camilla's note read, "Such exciting news. Love to see the engagement ring." It's therefore safe to assume that tension between these two ladies was present early on. But when did the drama officially begin?