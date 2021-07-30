Inside Charles Spencer's Legal Victory Over This Lie About Princess Diana

Prince Diana died in 1997. However, there are still accusations — and even legal issues — cropping up when it comes to who bears responsibility. For instance, in May 2021, her brother, Earl Charles Spencer, spoke with BBC Panorama (via Deadline), and brought up the 1995 interview Diana did with journalist Martin Bashir.

"The irony is that I met Martin Bashir on the 31st of August 1995," Spencer noted, adding that "exactly two years later [Diana] died, and I do draw a line between the two events." The late royal's sibling went on to say that it was "quite clear that everyone was going to be made untrustworthy," explaining, "I think that Diana did lose trust in really key people. In the end, when she died two years later, she was without any form of real protection."

While it's clear that Spencer has strong opinions when it comes to the circumstances around his sister's death, he has also faced heartwrenching accusations regarding the tragedy. Now, he has won a legal victory when it comes to what's been said about him and the situation.