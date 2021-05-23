Martin Bashir Reveals His True Feelings About Princess Diana

Retired British journalist and news anchor Martin Bashir has apologized to Princes William and Harry for his infamous interview with Princess Diana in 1995 — an opportunity he secured by using "deceitful behavior."

Bashir's apology comes days after former High Court judge and barrister, Lord Dyson, released a report which stated that Bashir used fake documents — including forged bank statements that claimed palace insiders were paid for stories about her — to dupe Diana into giving the interview. The report also criticized the BBC for attempting to cover up the entire affair. The princes' response to the interview has not been a surprise. Per ABC News, William said that Bashir's interview worsened the relationship between Diana and Prince Charles and that his mother felt great "fear, paranoia and isolation" after the interview. Harry, on the other hand, revealed that the ripple effect of "unethical practices took [Diana's] life."

In The Sunday Times, Bashir expressed his "regret" over showing the fake bank statements to the princess' brother, but insisted "it had no bearing on the interview." He challenged Earl Spencer's timeline of events, arguing the documents were made after he had already started forging a relationship with the royal. Bashir also described Spencer's relationship with his late sister as "difficult." In his response, Bashir had much to say about his true feelings for Diana and the accusations laid out on him by Diana's brother. Read on to learn more about Bashir's apology.