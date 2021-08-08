The Offensive Keepsake Prince Charles Kept Close To Him During His Honeymoon With Diana

Prince Charles was certainly an eligible bachelor back in the day. In fact, royal experts say he "had more than 20 relationships over the 13 years between 1967 and 1980," according to the Evening Standard. Interestingly, Charles was in love with a married woman when he was introduced to Princess Diana, according to the new PBS documentary "In Their Own Words: Diana, Princess of Wales." Charles and Camilla Parker Bowles met at a polo match, and he was said to be "immediately [and] passionately" in love with her. However, she was married to a man named Andrew Parker Bowles, leaving Charles to merely pine for what he could not have.

Charles wanted to get married — and he proposed... a lot, but the women all said no, according to the "In Their Own Words" documentary. Diana met Charles when he showed up at her family's home; at the time, he had been dating her older sister, Sarah Spencer. It was Diana who showed Charles around, and he seemed to take a liking to her straight away. Breaking things off with Sarah, Charles started dating Diana, and she soon became one of the most talked about women in the media. While many didn't think that Diana and Charles were a good match, she was said to be "besotted" with him.

And so, Charles proposed to Diana on February 3, 1981, and they married on July 29, 1981. The newlyweds jetted off on their honeymoon — but Charles brought a very offensive keepsake along for the trip. Keep reading for more.